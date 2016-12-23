Dior’s New Courchevel Boutique Has a Seriously Impressive Mountain Vista

Dior boutique Courchevel. Courtesy photo.

Just in time for the start of the ski season, Dior has opened a women’s boutique in Courchevel, France’s largest ski resort.

Uniting a cool gray and white palette designed to make the products stand out with features including angular suspended racks, pale parquet flooring, design objects and minimalist mirrored units, the modern, pared-down space boasts sweeping views over the French Alps.

The store is located on Rue du Rocher in the center of Courchevel 1850, the resort’s highest station. Other residents on the luxury street include Louis Vuitton, Ralph Lauren, Hermès and Valentino.

Passing by the brand’s leather goods and ready-to-wear collections, clients in an area dedicated to footwear get to try on styles in armchairs positioned in front of the store’s picture windows.

More precious items include exotic leather bags, while the house’s watch and fine jewelry collections are presented in a salon mixing neo-Louis XVI medallion-back chairs with a contemporary Franck Evennou pedestal table.

The store also includes a dedicated VIP area with furniture by Stefan Leo and a textured wall evoking snow and ice.