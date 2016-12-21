Louis Vuitton Will Feature Italian-Market Exclusives in New Pop-Up Shop

Rendering of Louis Vuitton's new pop-up. Courtesy of brand.

Louis Vuitton is launching a men’s pop-up store during the upcoming Milan Men’s Fashion Week.

Open Jan. 14 to 29, the temporary shop, which will be on Fiori Chiari, in the heart of the artsy Brera district, will carry Italian-market exclusives from the latest spring collection designed by Louis Vuitton men’s creative director Kim Jones.

“I’m very happy that this project is finally in Milan, the capital of menswear,” said Jones. “Brera is an interesting and exciting neighborhood, where history, art and fashion meet and become protagonists.”

The pop-up store will sell a selection of ready-to-wear pieces, including luxury mohair knitted sweaters showcasing the collection’s African inspiration, along with small leather goods and footwear. The spring lineup’s signature bags featuring the prints realized by artists Dinos and Jake Chapman will be also available at the store.