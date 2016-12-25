13 White Boots You Can Actually Wear This Winter

View Slideshow Alexander Wang lug sole combat boot, $750. Courtesy of brand.

Wearing white boots in the winter slush sounds like a recipe for disaster, but you don’t have to worry about getting these latest styles dirty. With details such as thick lug soles and water-repelling uppers — think patent or quilted down materials — these boots will leave you looking seriously chic (while being secretly practical, too).

To combat the snow — pun intended — the lace-up combat boot will always be a trustee winter option. Dr. Martens’ classic 8-eye boot, for instance, has been updated in a white patent. For a more luxe take, Alexander Wang debuted a white boot with serious rubber lug sole (perfect for nonslip grip).



Fenty x Puma lug lace-up boot, $324; Farfetch

True outdoor brands also tapped into the white color trend. Moon Boot’s fur-trimmed style gives off a perfect après-ski vibe, as does Sorel’s quilted tall boot. Bonus: The faux fur linings will keep you warm, too.

Another option is the hiker boot, which also have nonslip lug soles. We saw a variety of luxe treatments from Montelliana’s ponyhair style to Guidi’s painted finish (these, perhaps, are better for a very light snow day).

For more white winter boots, click through the gallery.

