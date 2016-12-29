Victoria Beckham Reportedly Receiving Major Honor From Queen Elizabeth II

Victoria Beckham at her spring '17 runway show in New York in September. REX Shutterstock

Victoria Beckham is reportedly set to receive an Order of the British Empire (OBE) on New Year’s Day.

Beckham is included on Queen Elizabeth II’s New Year’s Honors and is receiving the accolade for her fashion and charity work. According to the Daily Mail, Beckham shared the news with her family over Christmas. Her husband, former soccer star David Beckham, received an OBE in 2003. The New Year’s Honors have been given out since 1890 and acknowledges citizens who have made contributions to arts, science and technology, health, business and more.

While Beckham became famous while in her early 20s as part of musical group Spice Girls, she now has a successful eponymous fashion line that counts major celebrities as fans. Beckham also participates in charity work, particularly for AIDS awareness and research, serving as a UNAIDS goodwill ambassador.

The rest of the honors list has not been revealed. Some in the U.K. are frustrated that Beckham’s honor had been leaked; usually the list is kept under wraps prior to announcement.

Parliament member Andrew Bridgen told Sky News that the leak “further discredits our honors system.”

He continued: “Nominees are sworn to secrecy, so she has broken the first rule of being offered the honor. It would appear to be a breach of protocol and perhaps raises questions over her suitability that she has leaked her own nomination.”

Want more?

From the Archives: The British Royal Family’s Christmases

Kate Middleton Laughs Off Princess Charlotte’s Candy Cane Stunt at Christmas Church Services

3 Times Kate Middleton and Prince Harry’s Girlfriend Meghan Markle Dressed Alike