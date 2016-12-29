Is Vetements Producing Tour Merchandise?

Vetements Courtesy photo.

Demna Gvasalia’s Vetements label is back with a new drop on the Colette Paris site. The retailer is carrying a white hoodie with the word “STAFF” emblazoned across the chest, similar to the tops worn by staff members at a concert venue or official tour merchandise available to fans.

The label is expert at tapping into the current zeitgeist, and the style appears to be a nod to coveted designs from Kanye West’s heavily merchandised Life of Pablo Tour, among others.

Vetements. Courtesy photo.

However, in a typically Vetements twist, instead of listing tour dates, the back of the shirt is printed with names of staff members or friends of the brand. The list includes Gvasalia and his brother Guram, Lotta (Volkova, the label’s stylist) and others.

The $506 top is a collaboration with American retail giant, Hanes Brands. Hanes owns Champion Sportswear; the original Vetements hoodies were a riff on Champion’s sweatshirts. Champion was also featured as one of the collaborations in the Vetements spring 2017 fashion show — along with Manolo Blahnik and Reebok.

Vetements Courtesy photo.