16 Velvet Sneakers That Will Have You on Trend This Winter

View Slideshow Buscemi velvet bow sneaker, $750. Courtesy of brand.

Contrary to popular belief, velvets don’t have to be dressy. The latest trend to hit the fall-winter market is velvet materials done on casual sneakers, a look that instantly elevates any outfit for daytime (and can easily be transitioned to nighttime, too).

The trend feels most fresh when done in rich colorways and mixed with other materials as well. Buscemi’s bowed slip-on, for instance, stands out with its deep blue hue and leather detailing. The same goes for Miu Miu’s velvet runner style, which goes for maximum impact with sequin embellishments.



Kenzo velvet platform sneaker, $308; My Theresa

For something a little different, try a printed velvet sneaker, as done by Charlotte Olympia this season. The velvet gives the print a nice richness and makes the shoe feel more expensive.

Meanwhile, certain velvet styles have already amassed a cult following. The recently debuted Fenty x Puma velvet creeper sneaker, for instance, is flying off retailer shelves.

To read our fall style guide on how to style velvet shoes, click here.

For more velvet sneakers, click through the gallery.

Want more?

6 Ways to Wear Velvet Shoes This Fall

10 Snazzy Men’s Dress Shoes To Celebrate New Year’s Eve

15 Sparkly Shoes To Celebrate New Year’s Eve

26 Crazy-Fun Shoes To Wear at Your Next Holiday Party

22 Festive Flats for the Holiday Party Circuit