This Legendary Designer Will Be Featured on Postage Stamps in 2017

Oscar de la Renta spring '17 ruwnay show. REX Shutterstock

Today the United States Postal Service announced new stamps that will be issued in 2017.

Among the releases is a sheet depicting the late designer Oscar de la Renta, who died in 2014. The USPS says it continues to “produce stamps that celebrate the people, events and cultural milestones that are unique to the history of our great nation.” De la Renta, who dressed Hollywood actresses and first ladies, is honored in a pane of 11 stamps that show close-up details of some of his designs. There is also a black-and-white portrait of the designer.

The USPS says it chose the designer to be featured thanks to his “innovative designs and close attention to detail,” which “have elevated American style and brought international attention to New York as a world leader in fashion.”

Oscar de la Renta stamps. Courtesy of USPS

