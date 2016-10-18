Fall Trend: What to Wear With Stretch Boots

By / October 18, 2016
balenciaga velvet boot View Slideshow
BALENCIAGA velvet boot, $684. Equipment top, Lucy Folk ring, Valextra bag, Dior sunglasses, Melissa Joy Manning earrings, Rosetta Getty skirt.
Courtesy of brands.

It’s undeniable that fall is the ultimate season to wear boots. The latest trend saw labels embrace stretch constructions and incorporate stretchy leathers, suedes and satins into a variety of silhouettes (including thigh-highs and sock-stiletto hybrids).

While the style is mostly flattering to all, you’ll want to remember that stretch boots indeed highlight the widest parts of your calves. You’ll want to play with clothing proportions to ensure a little bit of leg peaks through. Thigh-high shapes, however, help conceal and elongate the leg.

Here are six ways to style the stretch boot.

Boho and Effortless
A stretch thigh-high boot feels fresh with a lower heel height. Add casual polish with a cool denim jacket, plaid dress and boho accessories.

stuart weitzman thigh-highSTUART WEITZMAN thigh-high, $798. Maje dress, Ranjana Khan earrings, Theodora Warre necklace, Topshop jacket, Linda Farrow sunglasses, Brother Vellies bag. Courtesy of brands.

Punky and Edgy
A thick lug sole adds rock ‘n’ roll edge to the stretch boot. Amp it up with ripped denim, a graphic sweater and refined accessories to balance it out.

aska bootASKA lug sole boot, $395. Wwake earrings, Kenzo sweater, Go Jane belt, Sophie Hulme clutch, 3×1 jeans. Courtesy of brands.

Chic and Polished
Of-the-moment velvet feels sleek with a pointier silhouette. Wear it to work with a tailored skirt, turtleneck top and neutral bag.

balenciaga velvet bootBALENCIAGA velvet boot, $684. Equipment top, Lucy Folk ring, Valextra bag, Dior sunglasses, Melissa Joy Manning earrings, Rosetta Getty skirt. Courtesy of brands.

Evening and Dazzling
Opt for satin to give the stretch boot an evening spin. Wear it with an ankle-length dress, metallic coat and glitzy accessories.

LAURENCE DACADE satin boot, $900. Adam Lippes dress, Hillier Bartley clutch, MSGM coat, Jacquie Ache choker, Rebecca de Ravenel earrings.LAURENCE DACADE satin boot, $900. Adam Lippes dress, Hillier Bartley clutch, MSGM coat, Jacquie Ache choker, Rebecca de Ravenel earrings.

Bold and Punchy
More is more with this buckled zebra-printed stretch boot. Add leather trousers and a punch of red for tasteful impact.

ISABEL MARANT zebra print boot, $980. Lemlem scarf, Etro top, Maison Margiela ring, Alexander Wang pants, Carven coat, Saint Laurent sunglasses.ISABEL MARANT zebra print boot, $980. Lemlem scarf, Etro top, Maison Margiela ring, Alexander Wang pants, Carven coat, Saint Laurent sunglasses.

Trendy and Refined
A stiletto sock boot is the definition of trendy right now. Make it less in-your-face with a simple sweater dress — but do add bold jewelry.

vetements stretch bootVETEMENTS stretch boot, $1,800. Gina Raphaela necklace, DKNY sweater dress, Ambush ring, Sonia Rykiel coat, Proenza Schouler bag. Courtesy of brands.

For a closer look at outfit ideas, click through the gallery.

View Slideshow

