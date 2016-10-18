Fall Trend: What to Wear With Stretch Boots

It’s undeniable that fall is the ultimate season to wear boots. The latest trend saw labels embrace stretch constructions and incorporate stretchy leathers, suedes and satins into a variety of silhouettes (including thigh-highs and sock-stiletto hybrids).
While the style is mostly flattering to all, you’ll want to remember that stretch boots indeed highlight the widest parts of your calves. You’ll want to play with clothing proportions to ensure a little bit of leg peaks through. Thigh-high shapes, however, help conceal and elongate the leg.
Here are six ways to style the stretch boot.
Boho and Effortless
A stretch thigh-high boot feels fresh with a lower heel height. Add casual polish with a cool denim jacket, plaid dress and boho accessories.
Punky and Edgy
A thick lug sole adds rock ‘n’ roll edge to the stretch boot. Amp it up with ripped denim, a graphic sweater and refined accessories to balance it out.
Chic and Polished
Of-the-moment velvet feels sleek with a pointier silhouette. Wear it to work with a tailored skirt, turtleneck top and neutral bag.
Evening and Dazzling
Opt for satin to give the stretch boot an evening spin. Wear it with an ankle-length dress, metallic coat and glitzy accessories.
Bold and Punchy
More is more with this buckled zebra-printed stretch boot. Add leather trousers and a punch of red for tasteful impact.
Trendy and Refined
A stiletto sock boot is the definition of trendy right now. Make it less in-your-face with a simple sweater dress — but do add bold jewelry.
For a closer look at outfit ideas, click through the gallery.
Want more styling tips?
Here Are Six Ways To Style Fall’s Biggest Trend: Mules
One Shoe, Five Ways: How To Wear Statement Platforms
One Shoe, Five Ways: How To Wear This Season’s Best Wedges
One Shoe, Five Ways: How To Wear Spring’s Printed Heels
Recent Comments