Golden Goose Opens First London Store In Mayfair

Inside the new Golden Goose store in London's Mayfair. James Mason.

Golden Goose Deluxe Brand has opened its first store in the U.K., located on Dover Street in London’s Mayfair.

The U.K. launch follows a series of openings of standalone stores across the globe, including New York, Tokyo, Seoul and Milan. Most recently, the high-end fashion label opened a shop on rue de Saint Peres, on Paris’ Left Bank, as part of its ongoing international expansion strategy.

“The London opening was strongly supported by the brand to strengthen its presence in the British markets, which had double-digit growth in the last three years,” said Roberta Benaglia, the label’s chief executive officer.

The brand is stocked across a number of key retailers in the U.K. including Browns, Selfridges and Harvey Nichols, as well as London-based e-tailers Matchesfashion.com and Net-a-Porter.com.

Benaglia explained that the label’s handmade, raw aesthetic resonates well with the British capital’s sophisticated shoppers.

The store, on 30 Dover St., is positioned near boutiques by designers such as Victoria Beckham, Alexander Wang, Jimmy Choo and Christian Louboutin.

Spanning two floors, the 950-sq.-ft. space stocks the brand’s women’s and children’s collections, as well as the men’s wear range, Haus by Golden Goose.

The space has a minimalist decor that showcases the brand’s colorful pieces, which include green metallic leather biker jackets, red tulle skirts, glitter brogues and backpacks and a series of the signature low-top sneakers. They come with glitter finishes, studs and oversized crystals for spring- summer 2016.

“British people love unique pieces, therefore we brought a selection of archive leather jackets to our London flagship,” said Benaglia.

Prices range between 300 pounds or $434 for a pair of sneakers to 780 pounds or $1,129 for a jacket.

Benaglia explained that the label tries to embrace a uniform design between its flagships across different cities yet at the same time incorporating special pieces at each store.

“Our store layout strategy has always been based on global design, but we always try to give a local touch,” said Benaglia. “In this case, the store features a white marble box, an antique mirror from Venice and a vintage British sofa from the Fifties. These elements link the brand’s Venetian origin with a strong British element.”

The store opened with a soft launch at the beginning of March and will officially mark the opening with an event on Sunday during London Collections: Men, which starts today.