Gigi Hadid Wears Nothing But Black Pumps in Versace Ad Campaign

Gigi Hadid is stripping down again, this time for Versace’s fall ’16 ad campaign. Last week, Stuart Weitzman revealed images of its fall ’16 ad campaign also featuring Hadid wearing nothing but a pair of satin boots.
Hadid has appeared in Versace ad campaigns before and has a close friendship with Donatella Versace, who recently presented Hadid with the Model of the Year Award at the British Fashion Council’s Fashion Awards in London.
In the latest Versace campaign, Hadid wears a pair of black pumps and covers part of her body with the label’s Palazzo handbag. In other images, she’s a bit more clothed, adding a leather coat.
Versace has also tapped another famous model, Karlie Kloss, to be a part of the fall campaign once again.
