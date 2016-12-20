Gigi Hadid Wears Nothing But Black Pumps in Versace Ad Campaign

Gigi Hadid REX Shutterstock

Gigi Hadid is stripping down again, this time for Versace’s fall ’16 ad campaign. Last week, Stuart Weitzman revealed images of its fall ’16 ad campaign also featuring Hadid wearing nothing but a pair of satin boots.

Hadid has appeared in Versace ad campaigns before and has a close friendship with Donatella Versace, who recently presented Hadid with the Model of the Year Award at the British Fashion Council’s Fashion Awards in London.

In the latest Versace campaign, Hadid wears a pair of black pumps and covers part of her body with the label’s Palazzo handbag. In other images, she’s a bit more clothed, adding a leather coat.

‪#GigiHadid for Versace Fall/Winter 2016. ‬ A photo posted by Hadid News (@hadidnews) on Dec 15, 2016 at 11:04am PST

Pump up the flair in exceptional #VersacePalazzo leather heels. A photo posted by Versace (@versace_official) on Nov 29, 2016 at 9:02am PST

Discover the world of #Versace with @gigihadid. #VersaceHome #VersacePalazzoEmpire A photo posted by Versace (@versace_official) on Nov 29, 2016 at 9:01am PST

Versace has also tapped another famous model, Karlie Kloss, to be a part of the fall campaign once again.

🌬 @versace_official fall/winter by @bruce_weber 🌬 A photo posted by Karlie Kloss (@karliekloss) on Dec 19, 2016 at 10:42am PST

Want more?

A Closer Look at the Racy Stocking Boots Gigi Hadid Wore at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

Gigi Hadid Says She Doesn’t Need To Defend Being a Model for Reebok

Donatella Versace on Jennifer Lopez’s Famous Dress, the Supermodel Era & More