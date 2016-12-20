10 Snazzy Men’s Dress Shoes To Celebrate New Year’s Eve

View Slideshow Christian Louboutin fireworks motif loafer, $2,095. Courtesy of brand.

What’s better than a New Year’s Eve kiss at midnight? Well, not much — but a pair of New Year’s Eve shoes certainly doesn’t hurt. For men, ringing in 2017 in style can be a real burden, but a pair of glitzy shoes (yes, glitzy) can make the whole outfit feel fun and on-theme. But there are rules to pulling the daring look off.

First things first: if you’re going to take the plunge with glitter or sequin shoes, the rest of the outfit needs to be simple. No ifs, no buts — let the shoes do the talking. You are not Elton John and you are not a rockstar, therefore it’s best to keep the outfit monochromatic (preferably shades of black or grey).

Simon Fournier glittered ankle boot, $473. Courtesy of brand.

Simon Fournier glittered ankle boot, $473; Luisaviaroma.com.

For entry-level sequins, try a subtle sheen as seen in Gucci’s metallic high-tops, which have just the slightest hint of glitter. The same goes for Jimmy Choo’s smoking slipper with black sequins. Stubbs & Wootton’s cocktail-themed smoking slippers are not shiny, but they are on-theme.

If you’re feeling more daring: we suggest Simon Fournier’s glittered boot with cuban heel, a style that may just trick others into believing you’re a rockstar after all. Saint Laurent’s red sequined sneakers will make you the lift of the party.

