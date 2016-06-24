Comme Des Garçons Debuts Nike Collaboration Sneakers At Spring 2017 Men’s Show

Comme des Garçons is continuing its sneaker collaboration push for spring ’17. The Japanese label debuted a new sneaker collaboration with Nike at its men’s Comme des Garçon Homme Plus show at Paris Fashion Week, the first time that line has partnered with the athletic label.

The Comme des Garçon Homme Plus x Nike Dunk style was designed in a black and white colorway, with transparent PVC panels on the side. The new sneaker comes off past Comme des Garçons collaborations with Converse and Timberland, which saw an enormous cult success — and sold-out status — with consumers.

Comme Des Garçons Homme Plus spring ’17 collection. REX Shutterstock.

As for Comme des Garçons’ own footwear collection this season, Rei Kawakubo showed lace-up creepers with paint splatters that color-matched the soles. The ready-to-wear, meanwhile, was more stark and tackled the idea of transparency, with trenches and button-up shirts designed in mesh or plastic. Jackets and trousers even had the Italian soprano Lina Cavalieri’s face printed on them.

While the sneaker collaboration is a first for the Homme Plus label, Dover Street Market — which falls under the Comme Des Garçons umbrella — has teamed up with Nike before. Last year, the retailer debuted an exclusive take on Nike’s Air Jordan 1 high-top, which came in patent blue and retailed for $185. The concept retailer also continuously offers exclusive sneaker styles by NikeLab (you can find those here).

Comme des Garçons Black, another one of the Comme des Garçons subsidiary lines, has also collaborated with Nike in the past. In 2013, it released a black Air Force One low-top in leather and suede — a sneaker that was re-released this year at Dover Street Market.

