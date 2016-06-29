Chloe Gosselin, Newbark Named CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Finalists

Can another shoe designer capture the coveted CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund prize?

The designers behind two hot emerging brands — Chloe Gosselin and Newbark duo Maryam and Marjan Malakpour — were named finalists for the 2016 award on Wednesday evening in New York.

Chloe Gosselin James Mason.

Proenza Schouler’s Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez made the announcement at their Soho store. Other names vying for the award are Adam Selman, Area’s Beckett Fogg and Piotrek Panszczyk, Brock Collection’s Kristopher Brock and Laura Vassar, Ji Oh, Krewe du Optic’s Stirling Barrett, Morgan Lane’s Morgan Curtis, Rochambeau’s Laurence Chandler and Joshua Cooper and Stampd’s Chris Stamp.

Over the next several months, the competitors will participate in a variety of challenges. The winner, who will receive a $400,000 prize, will be announced at a gala on Nov. 7. Two runners-up will each receive $150,000.

Newbark founders Marjan (left) and Maryam Malakpour Courtesy of Roger Davies.

Last year, Aurora James of Brother Vellies, FN’s own 2015 emerging talent winner, was one of three winners of the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund. In 2014, Paul Andrew took home the prize.

This year’s footwear competitors have been steadily growing their businesses. Gosselin continues to diversify her elegant, feminine collection with a broader array of styles, and she has been building her retail presence with big names such as Barneys New York.

Since launching Newbark in 2009, the Malakpour sisters have been ardent supporters of Made in America, specifically Made in Los Angeles, where they produce their burgeoning collection.