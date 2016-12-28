Spring’s White Boots Seem Like an Homage to Princess Leia

By / 46 mins ago
Carrie fisher white boots View Slideshow
Carrie Fisher.
REX Shutterstock.

When it comes to futuristic fashion, “Star Wars” has always been light-years ahead of the curve. And Princess Leia, the character played by the late actress Carrie Fisher, was always one of the franchise’s style icons.

With those iconic round buns and all-white ensembles accessorized by matching white boots, her looks, devised by costume designer John Mollo feel surprisingly contemporary. Perhaps that’s because designers have channeled Princess Leia references since the 1970s and that white, knee-high, sneaker-boot hybrid of “Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope.”

Spearheaded by designers such as Victoria Beckham in New York and Simone Rocha in London, the white boot promises to be a massive trend once more for spring 2017.

spring 2017 white bootsVictoria Beckham spring 2017. Giovanni Giannoni.

Beckham teamed a white leather upper with an organic canvas fabrication.

spring 2017 white bootsSimone Rocha spring 2017. Giovanni Giannoni.

Rocha went for a mid-calf version in both matte and patent leather with broderie anglaise detailing and Perspex heels.

spring 2017 white bootsAlexander Wang spring 2017. Giovanni Giannoni.

Alexander Wang’s white moccasin boot-hybrids came with boho style fringing and metal hardware.

spring 2017 white bootsAdam Lippes x Malone Souliers spring 2017. Courtesy of brand.

For his presentation, Adam Lippes teamed up with Malone Souliers on the footwear, and white leather booties with kitten heels were worn laced around the ankle.

spring 2017 white bootsYeezy Season 4 spring 2017. Giovanni Giannoni.

Kanye West’s Yeezy Season 4 gave fall 2016’s thigh-high boot a spring 2017 twist with a crowd-pleaser of an off-white wader style.

Can’t wait until spring? Here are six white boots to wear now to channel your inner Princess Leia.

