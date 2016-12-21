The Best and Worst Runway Shoe Moments of 2016

View Slideshow Fashion should be fun, and Charlotte Olympia certainly got that memo for her spring ’17 samba presentation during London Fashion Week. REX Shutterstock.

Remembering the year’s standout shoe hits both off and on the runway — including the good, the bad and the ugly.

Gaga for Marc Jacobs

Marc Jacobs took platforms to new heights this year. For fall ’16, he debuted staggering goth platforms. Come spring, he brought the style back in new raver-inspired finishes. Naturally, it didn’t take long for Lady Gaga — who walked in his fall show — to rock the shoes on the streets, too.

Lady Gaga walking the runway during Marc Jacobs’ fall ’16 RTW show at NYFW. George Chinsee/Fairchild.

Demna Dominates

Say what you want about Demna Gvasalia — the man is not boring. For his own label, Vetements, the designer created major buzz via his daring men’s styles. (Thigh-highs, anyone?) Over at Balenciaga, he delivered one hit after another, such as his spring ’17 spandex boot-pant hybrids.

Balenciaga spring ’17 collection. REX Shutterstock.

Crumbling Yeezys

Where does one start with the Yeezy Season 4 mishaps? Held on a blistering-hot day on Roosevelt Island in New York, Kanye West’s latest collection was overshadowed by a series of unfortunate events. Models fainted due to excessive heat and a lack of water. And just when things couldn’t get worse: The slouchy Yeezy runway boots, seen above, started disintegrating as models walked.

The Yeezy Season 4 show debuted Yeezy Boost 350 sneakers (center) in collaboration with Adidas. REX Shutterstock.

Fashion Roadkill

Bella Hadid is fashion’s latest supermodel, having walked in major shows for Givenchy, Christian Dior and Fendi. At the Michael Kors spring ’17 show, however, she was no match for the collection’s staggering platforms: She took a brutal runway tumble (as guests snapped iPhone photos of the fall).

Bella Hadid stumbles on the Michael Kors runway. REX Shutterstock.

Risk Takers

Men’s fashion doesn’t have to be boring. Jared Leto proved this by often sporting Gucci’s experimental runway looks from head to toe. Meanwhile, Zayn Malik found his style stride. (His most memorable look? The robo-suit at the Met Gala.)

Gigi Hadid in a custom Tommy Hilfiger gown and Stuart Weitzman Venus pumps, with Zayn Malik in Versace and custom Jimmy Choo shoes on the Met Gala red carpet. REX Shutterstock.

Louis Vuitton Dons

The 2016 Met Gala, titled “Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology,” saw red-carpet starlets flock toward Louis Vuitton’s futuristic designs. Our top three picks: Taylor Swift, Alicia Vikander and Selena Gomez.

May 2016: Taylor Swift in head-to-toe Louis Vuitton for the 2016 Met Gala. REX Shutterstock.

Men’s Moment

The men’s market was given more pizzazz with two exciting launches. First up: Paul Andrew debuted his fall ’16 men’s collection, which featured dapper dress shoes and sleek sneakers. Meanwhile, Laurence Dacade made her mark with a strong assortment of men’s boots with heels.

Laurence Dacade’s fall ’16 men’s collection. Joshua Scott.

Gucci Effect

Gucci showed no signs of slowing down this year. Artistic director Alessandro Michele carried on with his usual maximal aesthetic, reviving the Italian brand one shoe at a time. Meanwhile, its fur-lined horsebit loafers continued to fly off retailer shelves.

Gucci’s new pre-fall women’s collection gold loafers with fur lining. Gucci.com.

Double Takes

Aquazzura, Nike, Deckers and Ivanka Trump — for many, it was a year of legal entanglements. Designer Edgardo Osorio sued Trump for copying his footwear designs, specifically attacking its Hettie style.

Aquazzura’s Wild Thing sandal (left) and Ivanka Trump’s Hettie sandal (right). Courtesy of Net-a-porter & Lyst.

Dolce’s Disaster

Designers Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana are never ones to shy away from controversy. This year, the duo caused yet another fashion stir, releasing a strappy flat sandal with pompoms called the “slave sandal.” Following pushback, the label later changed the name.

Dolce & Gabbana have updated the description of the “slave” sandal. Courtesy of brand.

Sock It to Me

Mandals may seem daring enough — but add socks to the mix and we’re talking a serious fashion statement. Designers took sporty sandals and added dad socks to the look, as seen at MSGM, Prada and Versace.

Versace men’s spring ’17 collection on the runway at Milan Men’s Fashion Week. Davide Maestri/Fairchild.

Céline Goes Glam

The world took notice when Céline Dion started working with stylist Law Roach this year. The singer rolled out a succession of home-run fashion looks: Balenciaga, Christian Dior, Céline (yes, Céline in Celine). Bonus points for the sequin suit.

July 2016: Celine Dion in embellished shoes for her performance on the “Today” show. REX Shutterstock.

Charlotte Goes Bananas

Fashion should be fun, and Charlotte Olympia certainly got that memo for her spring ’17 samba presentation during London Fashion Week.

Charlotte Olympia spring ’17 collection. REX Shutterstock.

Furry Friends

They’re almost better than a pet. The year’s biggest women’s trend — furry and feathered shoes — conveyed a very cozy message. For fall, boots and closed-toe pumps were lined with the plushy materials. Come spring, designers lightened up and used them on simpler constructions such as sandals.

Prada’s spring ’17 collection at Milan Fashion Week. REX Shutterstock.

