The Best and Worst Runway Shoe Moments of 2016

By / December 21, 2016
Charlotte olympia runway View Slideshow
Fashion should be fun, and Charlotte Olympia certainly got that memo for her spring ’17 samba presentation during London Fashion Week.
REX Shutterstock.

Remembering the year’s standout shoe hits both off and on the runway — including the good, the bad and the ugly.

Gaga for Marc Jacobs
Marc Jacobs took platforms to new heights this year. For fall ’16, he debuted staggering goth platforms. Come spring, he brought the style back in new raver-inspired finishes. Naturally, it didn’t take long for Lady Gaga — who walked in his fall show — to rock the shoes on the streets, too.

Related
17 Ballerina-Inspired Shoes for the Holiday Season

Lady Gaga Marc Jacobs Fall 2016 Show New York Fashion WeekLady Gaga walking the runway during Marc Jacobs’ fall ’16 RTW show at NYFW. George Chinsee/Fairchild.

Demna Dominates
Say what you want about Demna Gvasalia — the man is not boring. For his own label, Vetements, the designer created major buzz via his daring men’s styles. (Thigh-highs, anyone?) Over at Balenciaga, he delivered one hit after another, such as his spring ’17 spandex boot-pant hybrids.

Balenciaga spring '17 collectionBalenciaga spring ’17 collection. REX Shutterstock.

Crumbling Yeezys
Where does one start with the Yeezy Season 4 mishaps? Held on a blistering-hot day on Roosevelt Island in New York, Kanye West’s latest collection was overshadowed by a series of unfortunate events. Models fainted due to excessive heat and a lack of water. And just when things couldn’t get worse: The slouchy Yeezy runway boots, seen above, started disintegrating as models walked.

Yeezy Season FourThe Yeezy Season 4 show debuted Yeezy Boost 350 sneakers (center) in collaboration with Adidas. REX Shutterstock.

Fashion Roadkill
Bella Hadid is fashion’s latest supermodel, having walked in major shows for Givenchy, Christian Dior and Fendi. At the Michael Kors spring ’17 show, however, she was no match for the collection’s staggering platforms: She took a brutal runway tumble (as guests snapped iPhone photos of the fall).

Bella Hadid Michael Kors Spring 2017Bella Hadid stumbles on the Michael Kors runway. REX Shutterstock.

Risk Takers
Men’s fashion doesn’t have to be boring. Jared Leto proved this by often sporting Gucci’s experimental runway looks from head to toe. Meanwhile, Zayn Malik found his style stride. (His most memorable look? The robo-suit at the Met Gala.)

Zayn Malik Gigi Hadid Met Gala 2016 Red Carpet ShoesGigi Hadid in a custom Tommy Hilfiger gown and Stuart Weitzman Venus pumps, with Zayn Malik in Versace and custom Jimmy Choo shoes on the Met Gala red carpet. REX Shutterstock.

Louis Vuitton Dons
The 2016 Met Gala, titled “Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology,” saw red-carpet starlets flock toward Louis Vuitton’s futuristic designs. Our top three picks: Taylor Swift, Alicia Vikander and Selena Gomez.

Taylor Swift Met GalaMay 2016: Taylor Swift in head-to-toe Louis Vuitton for the 2016 Met Gala. REX Shutterstock.

Men’s Moment
The men’s market was given more pizzazz with two exciting launches. First up: Paul Andrew debuted his fall ’16 men’s collection, which featured dapper dress shoes and sleek sneakers. Meanwhile, Laurence Dacade made her mark with a strong assortment of men’s boots with heels.

laurence dacade mens fall 2016Laurence Dacade’s fall ’16 men’s collection. Joshua Scott.

Gucci Effect
Gucci showed no signs of slowing down this year. Artistic director Alessandro Michele carried on with his usual maximal aesthetic, reviving the Italian brand one shoe at a time. Meanwhile, its fur-lined horsebit loafers continued to fly off retailer shelves.

gucci pre-fall muleGucci’s new pre-fall women’s collection gold loafers with fur lining. Gucci.com.

Double Takes
Aquazzura, Nike, Deckers and Ivanka Trump — for many, it was a year of legal entanglements. Designer Edgardo Osorio sued Trump for copying his footwear designs, specifically attacking its Hettie style.

Ivanka Trump Sued By AquazzuraAquazzura’s Wild Thing sandal (left) and Ivanka Trump’s Hettie sandal (right). Courtesy of Net-a-porter & Lyst.

Dolce’s Disaster
Designers Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana are never ones to shy away from controversy. This year, the duo caused yet another fashion stir, releasing a strappy flat sandal with pompoms called the “slave sandal.” Following pushback, the label later changed the name.

Dolce & Gabbana Slave SandalDolce & Gabbana have updated the description of the “slave” sandal. Courtesy of brand.

Sock It to Me
Mandals may seem daring enough — but add socks to the mix and we’re talking a serious fashion statement. Designers took sporty sandals and added dad socks to the look, as seen at MSGM, Prada and Versace.

Versace Men's Spring 2017 CollectionVersace men’s spring ’17 collection on the runway at Milan Men’s Fashion Week. Davide Maestri/Fairchild.

Céline Goes Glam
The world took notice when Céline Dion started working with stylist Law Roach this year. The singer rolled out a succession of home-run fashion looks: Balenciaga, Christian Dior, Céline (yes, Céline in Celine). Bonus points for the sequin suit.

Celine Dion Celebrity Statement Shoes July 2016July 2016: Celine Dion in embellished shoes for her performance on the “Today” show. REX Shutterstock.

Charlotte Goes Bananas
Fashion should be fun, and Charlotte Olympia certainly got that memo for her spring ’17 samba presentation during London Fashion Week.

Charlotte Olympia Spring 2017Charlotte Olympia spring ’17 collection. REX Shutterstock.

Furry Friends
They’re almost better than a pet. The year’s biggest women’s trend — furry and feathered shoes — conveyed a very cozy message. For fall, boots and closed-toe pumps were lined with the plushy materials. Come spring, designers lightened up and used them on simpler constructions such as sandals.

Prada Spring 2017Prada’s spring ’17 collection at Milan Fashion Week. REX Shutterstock.

Click here for a closer look at the top moments.

View Slideshow

Want more?

The 9 Best Dressed Celebrities of 2016

The Best and Worst Shoe Trends of 2016

FN’s 10 Most Popular Instagrams of 2016

3 Big Issues That Took the Fashion Industry by Storm in 2016

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s