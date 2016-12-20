8 Shoes That Will Make Your Feet Look Smaller

View Slideshow L.K. Bennett Alejandra suede T-strap sandals with pearls, $395; <a href="http://us.lkbennett.com/c/Alejandra-Suede-Sandal/p/SSALEJANDRASUEDERedRoca%20Red">us.lkbennett.com</a>

When it comes to shoe size, bigger is not always better. Of course it’s all relative to one’s height, weight and proportions, but those who have it in their head that their feet are large often have trouble finding footwear that flatters.

Footwear News would like to point out a few design tricks to look for next time you go shoe shopping that tend to make all the difference. Let these serve as petit feet mantras to keep in mind when mastering the art of shoe illusion.

Pitch Perfect

Zero in on a high arch. The more steep and curved, the less horizontally long a foot appears. Azzedine Alaïa is a master at this, and the high-vamp cutout and touch toe seen in this grommet bootie also have shortening super powers.

Alaïa eyelet-embellished cut-out suede ankle boots, $1,374; Alaia /eyelet-embellished-cutout-suede-ankle-boots" rel="nofollow" target="_blank" >net-a-porter.com Courtesy of Net-a-Porter.

Tea Time

The classic T-strap style is not only packed with roaring ’20s nostalgia, but the charming look also nicely foreshortens the foot. This LK Bennett style has a nice size range and even does the job in bright cherry red. Mary Janes also do the trick.

L.K. Bennett Alejandra suede T-strap sandals with pearls, $395; us.lkbennett.com

Break It Down

Pointed flats are often hard to pull off if large shoe size is a concern. By elegantly binding the foot with lacing, this Sarah Flint flat visually breaks up one’s measurements, while the angular V-shape draws the eye up.

<strong>Sarah Flint Lily Black Lambskin flat, $375; <a href="http://www.sarahflint.com/collections/all-styles/products/lily?variant=18050637121" rel="nofollow" target="_blank" >sarahflint.com</a></strong> Courtesy of Brand.

The Lady Is A Vamp

Speaking of vampy, the cut of the throat of a shoe’s upper can drastically fool the eye into seeing the foot as smaller. This Gianvito Rossi bootie masters the reveal-and-conceal game with its sloping narrow vamp lines.

<strong>Gianvito Rossi Vamp boots, $875; <a href="http://shop.gianvitorossi.com/vamp-15733.html" rel="nofollow" target="_blank" >gianvitorossi.com</a></strong> Courtesy of Brand.

Cap It Off

When in doubt, listen to Coco Chanel, who was one of the first to champion the cap toe, or spectator, as it is also called. By drawing a line across the upper, it makes the wear’s foot appear dainty and whittled. Not to mention just plain chic, no matter the size. What more could you ask for? Schutz gets it with this mule version.

Schutz “Eline” shoes, $180; <a href="http://schutz-shoes.com/collections/frontpage/products/eline-1?variant=28324936777http://schutz-shoes.com/collections/frontpage/products/eline-1?variant=28324936777" rel="nofollow" target="_blank" >schutz-shoes.com</a> Courtesy of Brand.

