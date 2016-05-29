Zendaya Wears Strappy Sandals To Louis Vuitton’s 2017 Cruise Collection Show

There’s no better way to arrive to an event in sun-soaked Rio de Janeiro than in sandals.
And that’s exactly what Zendaya did Saturday in spectacular style to watch the Louis Vuitton Cruise 2017 collection fashion show in the Brazilian coastal city.
The singer-actress stepped out wearing slick, black-strappy sandal heels and a festive multicolor dress by the label.
Louis Vuitton’s Unchain leather sandals features ankle and crisscross straps, golden malletage studs across the toe strap and a four-inch stiletto heel.
The footwear retails for $970 on the brand’s website.
She complemented the shoes with a vibrant dress from the label’s fall 2016 collection that had a ruffled skirt, paisley patterns and color block designs.
For the after-party, the beauty ditched the outfit for a sequined cocktail dress and danced with a feather boa around her shoulders.
The presentation by artistic director of women’s collections Nicolas Ghesquière attracted a haul of celebrities, including Jaden Smith, who donned black Chelsea boots and a jacket from the label’s fall 2016 womenswear line; and Brazilian bombshell Alessandra Ambrosio, who had on black platform bootie heels and a dress from the brand.
The Cruise collection features jackets, dresses and separates, as well as sandals and booties.
Click through to view the runway presentation.
Recent Comments