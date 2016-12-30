Yeezy and Balenciaga Top Kim Kardashian West’s ‘Best Nine’ Instagram 2016 Photos

Kim Kardashian West wears a sheer metallic chainmail top, a Paco Rabanne skirt and Yeezy boots. Splash.

Social media queen Kim Kardashian West has taken a hiatus from Instagram since October after she was reportedly held at gunpoint and robbed of $10 million in jewelry while in Paris.

In the aftermath, the reality star halted publicly sharing her outfits, shoes and accessories with her 89 million Instagram followers. On her last post on the network, published Oct. 2, she shared a sizzling number that included a pair of over-the-knee Balenciaga windowpane boots and a low-cut trench coat.

Kim Kardashian West at the Balenciaga spring ’17 runway show in Paris. REX Shutterstock.

Throughout 2016, her 410 total posts garnered more than 388 million likes — and, along with that, memorable stylish moments. The website 2016bestnine.com analyzes the top nine most-liked photos of the year on Instagram accounts, and among Kardashian West’s highest ranking nine photos, shoes by Yeezy and Balenciaga won the most praise.

Here, we look at the top fashion shots from her “Best Nine” Instagram pictures.

Kardahian-West Family Outing in Manolo Blahnik; 2.66 Million Likes

I ❤️ my family A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Aug 31, 2016 at 5:48pm PDT

Kardashian West and husband Kanye West, and their children North and Saint, stepped out in style for a family outing in August. For the occasion, Kardashian West had on Manolo Blahnik’s “Leva” ankle wrap sandals ($795) teamed with a Prada corset and Atsuko Kudo latex mini skirt. The couple’s daughter, North, had on kids’ Yeezy sneakers, and Saint rocked Vans. More than 2.66 million fans liked the photo.

North West in Balenciaga’s All Time Mirror Effect Boot; 2 Million Likes

Didn't think it would happen this soon…my baby girl stealing my shoes. At least she has good taste #Balenciaga 😂😂😂 A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Aug 15, 2016 at 1:09pm PDT

Like mother, like daughter. After Kardashian West rocked Balenciaga’s All Time Mirror Effect boots, the striking metallic style seemed to be a new favorite of daughter and budding fashionista North West.

“Didn’t think it would happen this soon … my baby girl stealing my shoes,” Kardashian West captioned the Instagram image in August, which was liked more than 2 million times. “At least she has good taste #Balenciaga.”

Kardashian West wears Yeezy and North wears AKID; 2 Million Likes

Major side eye 👀 A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Sep 19, 2016 at 9:17pm PDT

In September, Kardashian West and North hit the streets in fashionable footwear. Liked more than 2 million times, the E! fixture is seen wearing Yeezy PVC ankle boots and her mini-me had on AKID’s “Troll Aston” sandal slides in black ($40).

Kardashian West Rocks Yeezy for Date Night; 1.98 Million Likes

Tonight A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Sep 17, 2016 at 9:27pm PDT

More than 1.98 million followers liked her bombshell date night look with Kanye West in September. He was dressed in head-to-toe white, and Kardashian West had on the Yeezy designer’s Season 4 sandals with a sheer, curve-hugging Norisol Ferrari dress.

Kardashian West Sizzles in Yeezy Lace-Up Boots; 1.92 Million Likes

Bathroom selfie right before Pablo hits the stage A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Sep 17, 2016 at 9:38am PDT

Ahead of West hitting the Saint Pablo Tour stage in September, Kardashian West snapped a selfie with the rapper that received more than 1.92 million likes. Fans were digging her Fannie Schiavoni metallic mesh top with matching Paco Rabanne mini skirt. Full-body shots from the night showed that she completed the look with a pair of Yeezy lace-up boots.