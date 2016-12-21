Hailey Baldwin Dances in Bright Pink, Thigh-High Christian Louboutins for Advent Calendar Shoot

Hailey Baldwin in "Day 21" of Love magazine's Advent Calendar. Courtesy of YouTube.

Hailey Baldwin is the latest to star in Love magazine’s Advent Calendar series. The model isn’t wearing much for Day 21, but her metallic pink thigh-high boots by Christian Louboutin are just enough for us.

The boots steal the spotlight in the clip, which is directed by Dan Jackson. Baldwin is dressed in a Chromat bikini and is seen dancing, showering and posing around a room at The Standard Hotel in New York. But the real star is the yet-to-be released Louboutin spring ’17 stiletto boots.

Kendall Jenner also appeared in Love‘s Advent Calendar spot. The model was seen wearing DSquared2 peep-toe boots and Agent Provocateur lingerie, while Barry White’s “Even Deeper” played throughout the Hype Williams-directed video. Another popular clip came from Barbara Palvin on Day 9. The model channeled actress Sharon Stone in the 1992 thriller “Basic Instinct” for the racy video.

Other models featured so far in the Advent Calendar have included Irina Shayk, Bella Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski, Joan Smalls, Chrissy Teigen, Alexa Chung, Stella Maxwell and Kim Kardashian West.

