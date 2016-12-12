Tracee Ellis Ross Made a Sleek Shoe Style Statement at Critics’ Choice Awards

View Slideshow Tracee Ellis Ross at the 2016 Critics' Choice Awards. REX Shutterstock.

Tracee Ellis Ross hit the blue carpet in sleek style today at the 22nd annual Critics’ Choice Awards in Santa Monica, Calif.

The “Black-ish” actress donned Christian Louboutin pumps and an embroidered dress. The champagne-colored footwear was heavily embellished with striking detail and featured a pointed-toe silhouette.

Tracee Ellis Ross wears Christian Louboutin pumps at the Critics’ Choice Awards. REX Shutterstock.

Taking to Instagram, the daughter of Diana Ross shared that she’s keeping her “fingers crossed” that the honor tips her way in the Best Actress in a Comedy Series category.

“On my way to the@CriticsChoice awards, where@AnthonyAnderson, @blackishABC and I are nominated for awards! Tune in and cheer us on! Tonight at 8e/5c on @AETV#blackish #FingersCrossed,” she captioned a photo of her look on Instagram.

Tracee Ellis Ross wears Christian Louboutin pumps at the Critics’ Choice Awards. REX Shutterstock.

Detail of Tracee Ellis Ross’ embellished Christian Louboutin pumps. REX Shutterstock.

The star-studded awards show, which recognizes achievement in TV and film, was in no shortage of stylish shoe moments from other celebrities, including actress Emmy Rossum, who also had on black Christian Louboutin pumps and a matching gown.

Emmy Rossum wears Christian Louboutin pumps. REX Shutterstock.

“Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” star Rachel Bloom rocked black patent leather Stuart Weitzman sandals that she teamed with a sequined skirt and off-the-shoulder blouse.

“Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” actress Rachel Bloom wears Stuart Weitzman sandals. REX Shutterstock.

Meanwhile, Cynthia Nixon was a golden in metallic sandal heels that she paired with a bold red dress. “Dawson’s Creek” alum Michelle Williams looked elegant in an embroidered sleeveless dress and black sandals.

Cynthia Nixon wears gold sandals at the Critics’ Choice Awards. REX Shutterstock.

Michelle Williams wears black sandals. REX Shutterstock.



The Critics’ Choice Awards will air live at 8 p.m. ET on A&E, with “Silicon Valley” star T.J. Miller serving as the night’s host. The program will be available to stream for subscribers on AETV.com and through the A&E app.

Below are the nominees.

BEST PICTURE

“Arrival”

“Fences”

“Hacksaw Ridge”

“Hell or High Water”

“La La Land”

“Lion”

“Loving”

“Manchester by the Sea”

“Moonlight”

“Sully”



BEST ACTOR

Casey Affleck – “Manchester by the Sea”

Joel Edgerton – “Loving”

Andrew Garfield – “Hacksaw Ridge”

Ryan Gosling – “La La Land”

Tom Hanks – “Sully”

Denzel Washington – “Fences”

BEST ACTRESS

Amy Adams – “Arrival”

Annette Bening – “20th Century Women”

Isabelle Huppert – “Elle”

Ruth Negga – “Loving”

Natalie Portman – “Jackie”

Emma Stone – “La La Land”



BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Mahershala Ali – “Moonlight”

Jeff Bridges – “Hell or High Water”

Ben Foster – “Hell or High Water”

Lucas Hedges – “Manchester by the Sea”

Dev Patel – “Lion”

Michael Shannon – “Nocturnal Animals”



BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Viola Davis – “Fences”

Greta Gerwig – “20th Century Women”

Naomie Harris – “Moonlight”

Nicole Kidman – “Lion”

Janelle Monáe – “Hidden Figures”

Michelle Williams – “Manchester by the Sea”



BEST YOUNG ACTOR/ACTRESS

Lucas Hedges – “Manchester by the Sea”

Alex R. Hibbert – “Moonlight”

Lewis MacDougall – “A Monster Calls”

Madina Nalwanga – “Queen of Katwe”

Sunny Pawar — “Lion”

Hailee Steinfeld – “The Edge of Seventeen”



BEST ACTING ENSEMBLE

“20th Century Women”

“Fences”

“Hell or High Water”

“Hidden Figures”

“Manchester by the Sea”

“Moonlight”



BEST DIRECTOR

Damien Chazelle – “La La Land”

Mel Gibson – “Hacksaw Ridge”

Barry Jenkins – “Moonlight”

Kenneth Lonergan – “Manchester by the Sea”

David Mackenzie – “Hell or High Water”

Denis Villeneuve – “Arrival”

Denzel Washington – “Fences”



BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Damien Chazelle – “La La Land”

Barry Jenkins — “Moonlight”

Yorgos Lanthimos/Efthimis Filippou – “The Lobster”

Kenneth Lonergan – “Manchester by the Sea”

Jeff Nichols – “Loving”

Taylor Sheridan – “Hell or High Water”



BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Luke Davies – “Lion”

Tom Ford – “Nocturnal Animals”

Eric Heisserer – “Arrival”

Todd Komarnicki – “Sully”

Allison Schroeder/Theodore Melfi – “Hidden Figures”

August Wilson – “Fences”



BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Stéphane Fontaine – “Jackie”

James Laxton – “Moonlight”

Seamus McGarvey – “Nocturnal Animals”

Linus Sandgren – “La La Land”

Bradford Young – “Arrival”



BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

“Arrival” – Patrice Vermette, Paul Hotte/André Valade

“Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” – Stuart Craig/James Hambridge, Anna Pinnock

“Jackie” – Jean Rabasse, Véronique Melery

“La La Land” – David Wasco, Sandy Reynolds-Wasco

“Live by Night” – Jess Gonchor, Nancy Haigh



BEST EDITING

Tom Cross – “La La Land”

John Gilbert – “Hacksaw Ridge”

Blu Murray – “Sully”

Nat Sanders/Joi McMillon — “Moonlight”

Joe Walker – “Arrival”



BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Colleen Atwood – “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them”

Consolata Boyle – “Florence Foster Jenkins”

Madeline Fontaine – “Jackie”

Joanna Johnston – “Allied”

Eimer Ni Mhaoldomhnaigh – “Love & Friendship”

Mary Zophres – “La La Land”



BEST HAIR & MAKEUP

“Doctor Strange”

“Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them”

“Hacksaw Ridge”

“Jackie”

“Star Trek Beyond”



BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

“A Monster Calls”

“Arrival”

“Doctor Strange”

“Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them”

“The Jungle Book”



BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

“Finding Dory”

“Kubo and the Two Strings”

“Moana”

“The Red Turtle”

“Trolls”

“Zootopia”



BEST ACTION MOVIE

“Captain America: Civil War”

“Deadpool”

“Doctor Strange”

“Hacksaw Ridge”

“Jason Bourne”



BEST ACTOR IN AN ACTION MOVIE

Benedict Cumberbatch – “Doctor Strange”

Matt Damon – “Jason Bourne”

Chris Evans – “Captain America: Civil War”

Andrew Garfield – “Hacksaw Ridge”

Ryan Reynolds – “Deadpool”



BEST ACTRESS IN AN ACTION MOVIE

Gal Gadot – “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice”

Scarlett Johansson – “Captain America: Civil War”

Margot Robbie – “Suicide Squad”

Tilda Swinton – “Doctor Strange”



BEST COMEDY

“Central Intelligence”

“Deadpool”

“Don’t Think Twice”

“The Edge of Seventeen”

“Hail, Caesar!”

“The Nice Guys”

BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY

Ryan Gosling – “The Nice Guys”

Hugh Grant – “Florence Foster Jenkins”

Dwayne Johnson – “Central Intelligence”

Viggo Mortensen – “Captain Fantastic”

Ryan Reynolds – “Deadpool”



BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY

Kate Beckinsale – “Love & Friendship”

Sally Field – “Hello, My Name Is Doris”

Kate McKinnon – “Ghostbusters”

Hailee Steinfeld – “The Edge of Seventeen”

Meryl Streep – “Florence Foster Jenkins”



BEST SCI-FI/HORROR MOVIE

“10 Cloverfield Lane”

“Arrival”

“Doctor Strange”

“Don’t Breathe”

“Star Trek Beyond”

“The Witch”

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

“Elle”

“The Handmaiden”

“Julieta”

“Neruda”

“The Salesman”

“Toni Erdmann”



BEST SONG

“Audition (The Fools Who Dream)” – from “La La Land”

“Can’t Stop the Feeling” – “Trolls”

“City of Stars” – “La La Land”

“Drive It Like You Stole It” – “Sing Street”

“How Far I’ll Go” — “Moana”

“The Rules Don’t Apply” – “Rules Don’t Apply”



BEST SCORE

Nicholas Britell – “Moonlight”

Jóhann Jóhannsson – “Arrival”

Justin Hurwitz – “La La Land”

Micachu – “Jackie”

Dustin O’Halloran, Hauschka – “Lion”