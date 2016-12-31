These Are the Celebrities Wearing Crocs

mario batali crocs orange shoes clogs View Slideshow
A close-up of Mario Batali's Crocs.
Love them or hate them, Crocs will get a boost come spring ’17. With actress Drew Barrymore and WWE wrestler-turned-actor John Cena on board as brand ambassadors, the foam clogs may see a resurgence among consumers.

Crocs will launch its new campaign, “Come As You Are,” in April, and Cena was seen filming a commercial for the brand in October, sporting a pair of black Crocs.

John Cena CrocsJohn Cena on set for a Crocs commercial. Splash.

For those looking for fashion-forward options, you can thank designer Christopher Kane for new styles. The clogs were given a fashionable update for Kane’s spring ’17 collection, which debuted during London Fashion Week in September. The brand’s classic rubber vented style was embellished with large raw gem stones and will be produced and sold.

Christopher Kane Crocs Shoes Spring 2017Crocs shoes in Christopher Kane’s spring ’17 runway show. FN Staff.

Other fans of Crocs include renowned chef Mario Batali and actress Whoopi Goldberg.

mario batali crocs orange shoes clogsChef Mario Batali in orange Crocs. Rex

Batali has been such a major fan of the shoes that he ordered a lifetime supply of his beloved orange style once he discovered Crocs planned to discontinue that specific color in the Classic model.

Goldberg, on the other hand, has been seen in different designs, including ones with cartoon cats.

Whoopi Goldberg CrocsWhoopi Goldberg seen in Crocs. Splash.

