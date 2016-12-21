View Slideshow Blake Lively wearing Christian Louboutin sandals and a Versace gown at the 2016 Cannes Film Festival. REX Shutterstock.

The entertainment and fashion industries have had their share of major moments in 2016. Gigi Hadid won Model of the Year, Taylor Swift co-chaired the Met Gala, Leonardo DiCaprio finally won an Oscar, and a former TV reality star was elected president, just to list a few examples. And with each moment came an even bigger red carpet for the taking.

Here, Footwear News looks at the best shoe moments on the red carpet in 2016.

With awards season upon us, Emma Stone, an early Oscar favorite, had one of the top shoe moments of the year. The actress brought us a mix of old Hollywood and new with her pinned back hair and Prada chiffon dress for the premiere of “La La Land.” She complemented the look with Jimmy Choo shoes that stole the show. The Annie sandals featured suede, sequin and an Ostrich feather upper.

Emma Stone in a Prada dress and Jimmy Choo sandals at the Los Angeles premiere of “La La Land.” REX Shutterstock.

Emma Stone’s Jimmy Choo sandals. REX Shutterstock

Hadid had many noteworthy moments, and that’s why she was named one of FN’s best-dressed. But it was for these Dsquared2 sandals she wore at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show after-party that helped her make this list. The nearly 5-inch RiRi sandals are popular among celebrities such as Kendall Jenner, Rihanna and Chrissy Teigen. The shoes are available in black, gold or silver reptile leather and retail for $1,295.

In November, Hadid paired the strappy sandals with a gold, skin-tight Versace gown, making it a perfectly sleek ensemble for the occasion.

Gigi Hadid in an Atelier Versace dress and Dsquared2 lace-up sandals at the 2016 Victoria’s Secret fashion show. REX Shutterstock.

A close up of Hadid’s Dsquared2 sandals. REX Shutterstock.

Hadid’s sister, Bella, also had her own red-carpet moment this year at the 2016 Cannes Film Festival. The model stunned in her barely-there red Alexandre Vauthier gown, which gave more than enough leg room to show off her Giuseppe Zanotti sandals.

Bella Hadid in Giuseppe Zanotti heels and an Alexandre Vauthier gown at the 2016 Cannes film festival. REX Shutterstock.

Bella Hadid’s Giuseppe Zanotti shoes. REX Shutterstock.

Blake Lively was another showstopper on the Cannes Film Festival red carpet. Eyes flocked to her growing baby bump and her bright blue Versace gown’s long train. She paired the look with go-to designer Christian Louboutin gold sandals.

Blake Lively wearing Christian Louboutin sandals and a Versace gown at the 2016 Cannes Film Festival. REX Shutterstock.

And for the biggest red-carpet event of the year, the Academy Awards, Alicia Vikander had her time to shine. The Oscar winner arrived in a glamorously yellow and metallic custom Louis Vuitton gown. Her Louis Vuitton shoes brought some edge to the ensemble; they featured a transparent heel in the shape of the brand’s Monogram flower.

Alicia Vikander wore head-to-toe Louis Vuitton at the 2016 Academy Awards. REX Shutterstock.

A closer look at Vikander’s shoes. REX Shutterstock.

Check out the gallery below to see the rest of the 14 celebrities who made a statement on the red carpet this year.

Want more?

The 9 Best Dressed Celebrities of 2016

The Best and Worst Shoe Trends of 2016

The Best Sneaker Collaborations of 2016