Taylor Swift Steps Out With Her Squad in $1,000 Booties

Taylor Swift. REX Shutterstock.

Taylor Swift’s love for Christian Louboutin continues. The “Bad Blood” singer was spotted in a pair of the red-bottomed booties on Tuesday while out and about in New York City.

Swift was busy dining with some of her industry friends at popular eatery The Waverly Inn and was hit with a group of paparazzi following the dinner. Swift exited the restaurant with singer Lorde, models Cara Delevingne and Suki Waterhouse, and songwriter Jack Antonoff. There, she made a statement in Christian Louboutin Drapicone pleated leather peep-toe booties.

She paired the $1,295 heels with a knit dress and trench coat.

Taylor Swift in Christian Louboutin booties on Sept. 17 in New York City. REX Shutterstock.

Christian Louboutin Drapicone pleated leather peep-toe booties. Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue.

In April, Swift exited another restaurant, this time in Los Angeles, opting for a different style of Christian Louboutins. She wore the laser-cut ankle-booties with black ripped jeans and a simple black blouse.

Taylor Swift, in Christian Louboutin, dined with friends in Los Angeles on April 5. Rex/Shutterstock.

Swift is staying on the summer-to-fall transitional shoe trend. Earlier this month, she was seen in Louise et Cie Kellyn studded block-heel sandals that retail for $149.

Taylor Swift wearing Louise et Cie Kellyn studded sandals. Splash.

