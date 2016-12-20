Kylie Jenner has become a fashion, a beauty mogul and an all-around style influencer. With the launch of a shoe line with her sister Kendall Jenner and Kylie Cosmetics and her ever-changing looks, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star is arguably the most popular Jenner/Kardashian sister at the moment. That said, her shoe game isn’t too shabby, either. Whether she’s wearing Yeezy high-heel sandals, Gianvito Rossi pumps or slip-on Vans, her footwear is always on point. Here is how you can shop Kylie Jenner’s shoe closet.

Yeezy Season 2 Transparent sandals Courtesy of Brand

Obviously Jenner is repping Yeezy.

Yeezy Season 2 Transparent sandals, $495; yeezy-season2.com

Gianvito Rossi Lea Cuissard over-the-knee suede point-toe boots Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue.

The star matches these Gianvito Rossi over-the-knee boots with her bomber.

Gianvito Rossi Lea Cuissard over-the-knee suede point-toe boots, $2,095; saksfifthavenue.com

Puma Basket classic leather sneakers Courtesy of Brand.

Since Jenner is affiliated with Puma, it’s no surprise to see her donning these crisp white sneaks from the brand.

Puma Basket classic leather sneakers, $70; puma.com

Jimmy Choo Tizzy 100 steel metallic pixelated leather sandals Courtesy of Brand.

Again, she steps out in heels perfectly matches to her outfit.

Jimmy Choo Tizzy 100 steel metallic pixelated leather sandals, $375; jimmychoo.com

Vans Checkerboard Slip-On Courtesy of Brand.

These checkerboard slip-ons Jenner is sporting are simple, comfortable and classic.

Vans Checkerboard Slip-On, $50; vans.com

Gianvito Rossi suede and PVC pumps Courtesy of Net-a-Porter.

Jenner pairs these vampy GR pointy-toe pumps with a casual sweatshirt, because why wouldn’t she?

Gianvito Rossi suede and PVC pumps, $368; net-a-porter.com