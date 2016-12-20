Kylie Jenner has become a fashion, a beauty mogul and an all-around style influencer. With the launch of a shoe line with her sister Kendall Jenner and Kylie Cosmetics and her ever-changing looks, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star is arguably the most popular Jenner/Kardashian sister at the moment. That said, her shoe game isn’t too shabby, either. Whether she’s wearing Yeezy high-heel sandals, Gianvito Rossi pumps or slip-on Vans, her footwear is always on point. Here is how you can shop Kylie Jenner’s shoe closet.
Obviously Jenner is repping Yeezy.
Yeezy Season 2 Transparent sandals, $495; yeezy-season2.com
The star matches these Gianvito Rossi over-the-knee boots with her bomber.
Gianvito Rossi Lea Cuissard over-the-knee suede point-toe boots, $2,095; saksfifthavenue.com
Since Jenner is affiliated with Puma, it’s no surprise to see her donning these crisp white sneaks from the brand.
Puma Basket classic leather sneakers, $70; puma.com
Again, she steps out in heels perfectly matches to her outfit.
Jimmy Choo Tizzy 100 steel metallic pixelated leather sandals, $375; jimmychoo.com
These checkerboard slip-ons Jenner is sporting are simple, comfortable and classic.
Vans Checkerboard Slip-On, $50; vans.com
Jenner pairs these vampy GR pointy-toe pumps with a casual sweatshirt, because why wouldn’t she?
Gianvito Rossi suede and PVC pumps, $368; net-a-porter.com