Shop Khloé Kardashian’s Shoe Closet

By / 5 hours ago
Shop Khloé Kardashian’s Shoe Closet

Khloé Kardashian has had a tough couple of years — with her pending (now finalized) divorce from Lamar Odom and then dealing with Lamar’s scary hospitalization — life hasn’t exactly been smooth sailing for the youngest Kardashian sister. But the difficult times haven’t held Khlo back from looking absolutely fabulous. The star always steps out in style — and her shoe game? Oh, she brings it. With that said, check out some of Khloé’s amazing shoe looks and shop the styles ahead.

Yeezy Season 3 PVC ankle boots

Everyone pairs Yeezy ankle boots with Adidas track pants, right?

Yeezy Season 3 PVC ankle boots, $979; farfetch.com

Giuseppe Zanotti Strappy Suede 110mm Sandal

Khloé Kardashian, the youngest Kardashian sister, expertly matches her Giuseppe Zanotti sandals to her dress.

Giuseppe Zanotti strappy suede 110mm sandal, $1,150; neimanmarcus.com

Givenchy Mink Fur & Rubber Slides

These lavish, furry Givenchy slides make for the perfect airport footwear.

Givenchy Mink fur & rubber slides, $595; saksfifthavenue.com

Christian Louboutin So Kate Ankle boots

The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star pairs heeled booties with tracks pants again.

Christian Louboutin So Kate ankle boots, $636; therealreal.com

Aquazzura Wild Russian fur and suede sandals

These Aquazurra sandals make for a little party on your feet.

Aquazzura Wild Russian fur and suede sandals, $805; matchesfashion.com

Isabel Marant Suede Bekket Sneakers

Kardashian proves that Isabel Marant wedge sneakers are still in style.

Isabel Marant suede Bekket sneakers, $325; therealreal.com

Olgana L'Amazone Asymmetric Slingback Sandals

These Olgana slingbacks would go with just about any outfit.

Olgana L’Amazone asymmetric slingback sandals, $359; barneys.com

Gianvito Rossi Suede Cuissard Boots

A sure-fire way to channel Kardashian’s shoe game is to slip into some over-the-knee boos like these ones from Gianvito Rossi.

Gianvito Rossi suede Cuissard boots, $2,095; barneys.com

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s