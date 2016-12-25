8 Times Sarah Jessica Parker Wore Really Cool Tights This Winter

Sarah Jessica Parker has never been one to stick to conventions when it comes to fashion, and this season, it turns out she’s actually rewriting the rule book.
Lately, the actress and SJP Collection designer has been keeping her sandals in rotation — despite frigid temperatures — with the help of some very striking legwear. While some would say tights and sandals are a fashion no-no, Parker is proving this look can be one you might want to rock all season long.
During a visit to the TV talk show “The View,” Parker wore the Westminster bright blue sandals from her collection with honeycomb print tights — a subtle way to dip your toe into this styling.
In November, Parker provided Christmas outfit inspiration when she paired the Westminster in red with Wolford’s Roxette tight.
Of course, much like her “Sex and the City” TV character, Carrie Bradshaw, Parker isn’t afraid to make a head-turning sartorial statement. While some might balk at the combination of a bright color and a print, Parker embraced it. Last month, she paired her SJP Collection silver snake-print sandals with bubblegum pink tights.
This season, the anklet trend is everywhere, and naturally, Parker put her own spin on it. At an event this month, she wore the SJP Collection Carrie T-strap sparkly pumps with sheer black anklets.
Need more legwear inspiration? Click through the gallery to see more of Parker’s standout tights looks.
