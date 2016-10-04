5 Times Sara Sampaio Was Spotted in Giuseppe Zanotti at Paris Fashion Week

Sara Sampaio arriving at the Giambattista Valli show at Paris Fashion Week in Giuseppe Zanotti shoes. AP Images.

Giuseppe Zanotti shoes are the reigning winner for Sara Sampaio’s style at Paris Fashion Week. The model was spotted five times in standout looks by the designer.

First, she attended the Fenty Puma show last week in the Super Harmony gold gladiator sandals.

Sara Sampaio in Giuseppe Zanotti at the Fenty Puma show at Paris Fashion Week. Rex Shutterstock.

Over the weekend, Sampaio was at the Gold Obsession Party hosted by L’Oreal Paris, where once again she wore the Super Harmony gladiator look.

Sara Sampaio at the L’Oreal Paris party during Paris Fashion Week. AP Images.

At the Mugler Paris store opening on Saturday, the star donned the Zoey suede strappy cut-out boots. On Sunday, she repeated the style, while spotted in between shows.

A post shared by Sara Sampaio (@sarasampaio) on Oct 2, 2016 at 11:08am PDT

On Monday, at the Giambattista Valli show, she wowed in the Jenny black suede lace-up booties with silver studs.

Sara Sampaio at Giambattista Valli in Giuseppe Zanotti. AP Images.

