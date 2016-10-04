5 Times Sara Sampaio Was Spotted in Giuseppe Zanotti at Paris Fashion Week

Giuseppe Zanotti shoes are the reigning winner for Sara Sampaio’s style at Paris Fashion Week. The model was spotted five times in standout looks by the designer.
First, she attended the Fenty Puma show last week in the Super Harmony gold gladiator sandals.
Over the weekend, Sampaio was at the Gold Obsession Party hosted by L’Oreal Paris, where once again she wore the Super Harmony gladiator look.
At the Mugler Paris store opening on Saturday, the star donned the Zoey suede strappy cut-out boots. On Sunday, she repeated the style, while spotted in between shows.
On Monday, at the Giambattista Valli show, she wowed in the Jenny black suede lace-up booties with silver studs.
Want More?
What Victoria’s Secret Models Adriana Lima and Sara Sampaio Wore at Milan Fashion Week
Paris Fashion Week Street Style: It’s All in the Details
Front Row Celebrities At Paris Fashion Week Spring ’17
Recent Comments