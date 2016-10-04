5 Times Sara Sampaio Was Spotted in Giuseppe Zanotti at Paris Fashion Week

By / October 4, 2016
Sara Sampaio in Giuseppe Zanotti Paris
Sara Sampaio arriving at the Giambattista Valli show at Paris Fashion Week in Giuseppe Zanotti shoes.
AP Images.

Giuseppe Zanotti shoes are the reigning winner for Sara Sampaio’s style at Paris Fashion Week. The model was spotted five times in standout looks by the designer.

First, she attended the Fenty Puma show last week in the Super Harmony gold gladiator sandals.

Related
Carrie Underwood Turns 34: See Her Sassiest Red-Carpet Shoe Looks

Sara Sampaio in Giuseppe Zanotti ShoesSara Sampaio in Giuseppe Zanotti at the Fenty Puma show at Paris Fashion Week. Rex Shutterstock.

Over the weekend, Sampaio was at the Gold Obsession Party hosted by L’Oreal Paris, where once again she wore the Super Harmony gladiator look.

HADA-Japanese MLB Fan
11 mins
She's best.

Sara Sampaio in Giuseppe Zanotti ShoesSara Sampaio at the L’Oreal Paris party during Paris Fashion Week. AP Images.

At the Mugler Paris store opening on Saturday, the star donned the Zoey suede strappy cut-out boots. On Sunday, she repeated the style, while spotted in between shows.

A post shared by Sara Sampaio (@sarasampaio) on

 

On Monday, at the Giambattista Valli show, she wowed in the Jenny black suede lace-up booties with silver studs.

Sara Sampaio in Giuseppe Zanotti ShoesSara Sampaio at Giambattista Valli in Giuseppe Zanotti. AP Images.

Want More? 

What Victoria’s Secret Models Adriana Lima and Sara Sampaio Wore at Milan Fashion Week

Paris Fashion Week Street Style: It’s All in the Details

Front Row Celebrities At Paris Fashion Week Spring ’17

The Craziest Shoes From Paris Fashion Week Spring 2017

One thought on “5 Times Sara Sampaio Was Spotted in Giuseppe Zanotti at Paris Fashion Week

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s