Rio Olympics Day 2 Shoe Styles: Alessandra Ambrosio Steps Out In Chanel Espadrilles & More Celebs

Alessandra Ambrosio. REX Shutterstock.

Supermodel Alessandra Ambrosio showed support for both of her countries while rocking a mostly all-blue ensemble — a nod to the colors in the Brazilian and American flags.

The Brazilian-born stunner hit the streets of Rio de Janeiro on Saturday alongside her daughter Anja wearing navy blue Chanel espadrilles when they headed out to watch the beach volleyball competition on the second day of the 2016 Olympic Games.

Alessandra Ambrosio wears Chanel espadrilles alongside her daughter, Anja. REX Shutterstock.

The lambskin flats feature double midsoles, a cap toe and the French luxury label’s “CC” logo stitched on the front.

She completed the look with a pair of denim Re/done short-shorts and a striking blue cropped T-shirt with “Rio” emblazoned in white letters above graphics of the Brazilian and American flags.

Detail view of Alessandra Ambrosio’s Chanel espadrilles. REX Shutterstock.

Fellow Brazilian model Gisele Bundchen also stepped out in sensible summer-chic footwear, donning sandals featuring a jewel ornament, while attending the Reimagine Rio Cinema Festival.

The outing comes after Bundchen made a glamorous appearance at the Rio Olympic Games Opening Ceremony on Friday and debuted her namesake shoe, “Gisele” by Alexandre Birman, during a catwalk presentation.

Gisele Bundchen wears sandals. REX Shutterstock.

Detail view of Gisele Bundchen’s sandals. REX Shutterstock.

Other celebrities have flocked to the Brazilian coastal city as well to watch the competitions and enjoy star-studded events, including Oscar winner Eddie Redmayne, who attended a soirée at Omega House on Saturday.

The British star looked dapper in a double-breasted white suit and a pair of dark velvet loafers.

At the bash he was joined by Brazilian-American actress Camilla Belle, who looked elegant in a cream-colored tiered dress and a pair of matching platform pumps.

Eddie Redmayne wears loafers. REX Shutterstock.

Detail of Eddie Redmayne’s loafers. REX Shutterstock.

Camilla Belle wears platform pumps. REX Shutterstock.

Detail view of Camilla Belle’s pumps. REX Shutterstock.

