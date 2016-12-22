Rihanna’s Latest Look Seems Very Santa Claus-Inspired

Rihanna in Santa Monica, Calif. on Dec. 20. Splash

Rihanna is never one to play by the fashion rule book, and the same goes for her latest festive ensemble. While some celebrities might be rocking their questionable Christmas-motif sweaters, the singer has upped the holiday ante.

For dinner Tuesday night at Santa Monica’s Giorgio Baldi restaurant, the star cinched a black tuxedo jacket with a super-sized red western belt by Maison Margiela. It looked as though she’d raided Santa Claus’ wardrobe, though naturally in the chicest way possible.

Rihanna. Splash

Let’s just check off all the trends she’s working. Of course there’s the western belt popularized earlier this year by celebrities such as Kendall Jenner. Then, it’s all about how she’s wearing it: looped at the waist in the manner of the runway stylist’s favorite trick. Finally, there’s the Vetements effect of exaggerated proportion normally seen in oversized sweaters.

Rihanna teamed the look with distressed blue jeans turned up at the ankle to reveal a pair of pointed, black patent booties, and she accessorized her outfit with a mini backpack by Louis Vuitton.

And there you have it: The Rihanna guide to dressing like Santa Claus while remaining very, very chic at the same time.

Rihanna. Splash

