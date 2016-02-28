Oscars 2016: Red Carpet Shoes

Awards season comes to a close tonight with the star-studded Academy Awards. While this is typically an event where Hollywood’s leading ladies opt for long dresses, we’ll be keeping our eyes peeled for what will surely be beautiful footwear under the gowns.
Peep-toe heels have had a strong showing over the years, but recently styles such as Stuart Weitzman’s Nudist sandal—often custom dyed to complement the wearer’s gown—have been a popular choice.
This year, stars including Jennifer Lawrence, Saoirse Ronan, Cate Blanchett, Brie Larson, Alicia Vikander and more will be in attendance. All these women have been wearing standout looks on the red carpet lately.
Vikander arrived in a beautiful yellow custom Louis Vuitton embellished gown. Luckily, we were able to get a glimpse at her silver sandals with a Lucite block heel—a more daring shoe look for the Oscars.
Click through the gallery to see more red carpet looks at the 2016 Academy Awards.
