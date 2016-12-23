Oprah Winfrey Cozies Up in Ugg Slippers Ahead of Christmas

Oprah Winfrey REX Shutterstock.

Oprah Winfrey is getting ready for the holidays by taking some time to relax in a onesie and Ugg slippers. The former talk-show host was pictured with her partner, Stedman Graham, lounging by the fire during a ski vacation. Her close friend Gayle King snapped the cozy photo.

Stars they are just like us! @oprah & @officialstedman relaxing by the fire -beverage of choice hot apple cider … A photo posted by Gayle King (@gayleking) on Dec 22, 2016 at 3:18pm PST

Dinner!@oprah surprised us w/@burtsbeesbaby onesie no size big enuf for @officiaIstedman-I think he was bummed (smile) it was most popular on @oprahmagazine favorite things list A photo posted by Gayle King (@gayleking) on Dec 22, 2016 at 7:48pm PST

According to King, the Burt’s Bees family onesies made the Oprah’s Favorite Things 2016 list.

Other items, perfect for a winter getaway, that made the cut this year include Vionic’s Relax Slippers, Sorel’s Major Moto Women’s Boot and Tretorn’s Women’s Harriet Boot.

“On the rare occasion when I’m in Telluride, Colo., and I’m not skiing, these over-the-knee nylon boots are a must,” Winfrey said about the Tretorn boot around the time her 2016 list was released. “They’re designed with a high-performance sock and a waterproof rubber sole, so I get maximum style with minimum slippage.”

