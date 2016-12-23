Oprah Winfrey Cozies Up in Ugg Slippers Ahead of Christmas

By / 19 hours ago
Oprah Winfrey Cozies Up in Ugg
Oprah Winfrey
REX Shutterstock.

Oprah Winfrey is getting ready for the holidays by taking some time to relax in a onesie and Ugg slippers. The former talk-show host was pictured with her partner, Stedman Graham, lounging by the fire during a ski vacation. Her close friend Gayle King snapped the cozy photo.

 

Related
Things Got Crazy Over Pairs of Tom Brady-Signed Uggs

According to King, the Burt’s Bees family onesies made the Oprah’s Favorite Things 2016 list.

Other items, perfect for a winter getaway, that made the cut this year include Vionic’s Relax SlippersSorel’s Major Moto Women’s Boot and Tretorn’s Women’s Harriet Boot.

“On the rare occasion when I’m in Telluride, Colo., and I’m not skiing, these over-the-knee nylon boots are a must,” Winfrey said about the Tretorn boot around the time her 2016 list was released. “They’re designed with a high-performance sock and a waterproof rubber sole, so I get maximum style with minimum slippage.”

Want more?

Why Oprah Winfrey Was Glad She Wore This Pair of Shoes to the White House

Oprah’s Favorite Things 2016: The Shoes That Made the Cut

Zendaya On Her Love For Oprah, Staying Authentic &amp; Avoiding Knockoffs

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s