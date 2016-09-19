North West Jumps on the Fur Slide Trend

By / September 19, 2016
North West in New York.
Splash.

North West is keeping up with the latest shoe trends.

The 3-year-old daughter of Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West was spotted on Sept. 18 wearing a pair of black faux fur slides by kids shoe brand Akid, similar to the Givenchy pair that Kardashian West often wears. North wore the shoes, which are currently sold out online, for a shopping trip during the family’s vacation in Miami. Kardashian West wore Yeezy Season 4 heels, which she recently gave a closer look at on her Snapchat.

Kim Kardashian West North West Miami Fur SlidesKim Kardashian West, wearing Yeezy Season 4 heels, with daughter North in fur slides. Splash.
Akid Faux Fur Kids SlidesAkid Troll Aston faux fur slides. Courtesy of brand.
Kim Kardashian West Celebrity Statement Shoes August 2016August 2016: Kim Kardashian West stepped out in Givenchy fur slides. REX Shutterstock.

Ahead of the trip, North wore a pair of black and white unreleased Yeezy Boost 350s that Kanye West has also been wearing recently.

North West Shoe StyleNorth West in New York wearing a Supreme T-shirt and Yeezy Boost 350s. Splash.
Kanye West Unreleased Yeezy Boost 350sKanye West in New York wearing unreleased Yeezy Boost 350s. Splash.

