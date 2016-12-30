How Taylor Swift, Demi Lovato & Lady Gaga Have Wowed on New Year’s Eve

View Slideshow Taylor Swift performing in Times Square on New Year's Eve 2014. AP Images

For 2016’s big New Year’s Eve broadcasts, both Mariah Carey and Jennifer Lopez are expected to perform for the crowds. And we can’t wait to see what sparkling shoe styles the pop icons will wear.

But they aren’t the first performers to shine on this special night.

Take last year’s headliners, for instance.

Country music darling Carrie Underwood dazzled as part of “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve,” wearing a teal metallic tuxedo jacket and matching cigarette pants. She paired the outfit with classic pointy-toe pumps on an oh-so-delicate stiletto.

Dec. 31, 2015: Carrie Underwood hits the stage in Times Square wearing classic black pumps. AP Images

Also appearing on the show last year was Demi Lovato, who wowed with a confident performance of some of her biggest hits. She also nailed the no-pants trend that has been dominating the fashion world this year, donning thigh-high suede boots with her sequined bodysuit.

And as Lovato revealed earlier this year, those boots aren’t easy to get into.

Dec. 31, 2015: Demi Lovato rocks thigh-high boots for a New Year’s Eve performance in Times Square. AP Images

Over the years, there have been plenty of memorable shows — and outfits — on the big stage.

Taylor Swift has actually performed in Times Square more than once. Most recently, in 2014, she sparkled in a glittery jacket and midriff-baring bustier that matched her ankle boots.

Dec. 31, 2014: Taylor Swift performs in Times Square in sparkly ankle boots. Rex Shutterstock

And in 2012, the then-23-year-old went rocker-chic in a sparkly motorcycle jacket, leather pants and tall black leather boots.

Dec. 31, 2012: Taylor Swift dons tall black boots for her New Year’s Eve performance in Times Square.

To see what other stars wore for their New Year’s Eve performances — including Lady Gaga’s Catwoman homage — click through the slideshow:

