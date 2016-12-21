New Year’s Eve-Inspired Shoes Straight From the Red Carpet

View Slideshow Christian Louboutin sparkly shoes from the 2016 Critics' Choice Awards red carpet. REX Shutterstock.

New Year’s Eve is right around the corner, and if you’re into sparkle, glitter, shimmer and shine, your best bet is to look to certain celebs for inspiration.

Jennifer Lopez would be a great start. The superstar never shies away from a statement shoe. On her birthday this year, J Lo celebrated in Las Vegas with some famous friends and opted for a pair of eye-catching shoes and a wrap dress that offered lots leg. The platform peep-toes made by Brian Atwood gave just the right amount of glitz with blue crystal detailing.

Jennifer Lopez showing off her Brian Atwood Tribeca sandals on her birthday celebration in Las Vegas. REX Shutterstock.

Jennifer Lopez’s Brian Atwood Tribeca sandals. REX Shutterstock.

“Black-ish” star Tracee Ellis Ross has had a breakthrough this year when it came to her red-carpet style. Earlier this month, the actress hit the red carpet for the 2016 Critics’ Choice Awards in a pair of gold Christian Louboutins heels. The shoes would be an ideal choice to complement a little black dress.

Tracee Ellis Ross in Christian Louboutin pumps at the 2016 Critics’ Choice Awards. REX Shutterstock.

Christian Louboutin sparkly shoes from the 2016 Critics’ Choice Awards red carpet. REX Shutterstock.

Another New Year’s Eve shoe option comes from Lucy Liu. The actress stepped out for an event in a pair of Stuart Weitzman’s Nudist sandals in metallic. These shoes offer some subtle glam, and with its simple two-strap design, the sandals can go with any dress.

Detail of Lucy Liu’s Stuart Weitzman Nudist sandal REX Shutterstock.

Lucy Liu in Stuart Weitzman’s Nudist sandals. REX Shutterstock.

For those looking for something over the top, check out Naomi Campbell on the red carpet at the 2016 MTV VMAs. The supermodel donned a pair of silver glittered pumps with leopard print.

Naomi Campbell paired her velvet minidress with sparkly pumps. REX Shutterstock.

Naomi Campbell’s sparkly pumps. REX Shutterstock.

To see more sparkly shoe inspirations, click through the gallery below.

