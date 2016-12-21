New Year’s Eve-Inspired Shoes Straight From the Red Carpet

New Year’s Eve is right around the corner, and if you’re into sparkle, glitter, shimmer and shine, your best bet is to look to certain celebs for inspiration.
Jennifer Lopez would be a great start. The superstar never shies away from a statement shoe. On her birthday this year, J Lo celebrated in Las Vegas with some famous friends and opted for a pair of eye-catching shoes and a wrap dress that offered lots leg. The platform peep-toes made by Brian Atwood gave just the right amount of glitz with blue crystal detailing.
“Black-ish” star Tracee Ellis Ross has had a breakthrough this year when it came to her red-carpet style. Earlier this month, the actress hit the red carpet for the 2016 Critics’ Choice Awards in a pair of gold Christian Louboutins heels. The shoes would be an ideal choice to complement a little black dress.
Another New Year’s Eve shoe option comes from Lucy Liu. The actress stepped out for an event in a pair of Stuart Weitzman’s Nudist sandals in metallic. These shoes offer some subtle glam, and with its simple two-strap design, the sandals can go with any dress.
For those looking for something over the top, check out Naomi Campbell on the red carpet at the 2016 MTV VMAs. The supermodel donned a pair of silver glittered pumps with leopard print.
To see more sparkly shoe inspirations, click through the gallery below.
