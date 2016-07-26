Michelle Obama’s Best Casual Style Moments

View Slideshow Michelle Obama celebrating 100 days to the Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro. Splash.

First lady Michelle Obama is known for her elegance and grace, but every now and then a girl’s got to kick off her heels, roll up her sleeves and take the casual route to style.

Whether it’s rocking purple Converse sneakers while volunteering with the commander in chief for a Habitat for Humanity community service event (2009) or trekking to a Justin Bieber concert with the first daughters in sparkly Easter-themed kicks (2010), Michelle Obama has proven that she knows how to do casual right.

During her trip to Cuba in March, the first lady donned classic red ballet flats on a rainy day. In April, she tried her hand at fencing, opting to wear a pair of black Nike LunarGlide 7 sneakers for a “100 Days to Rio” event.

Michelle Obama wore Converse by John Varvatos black snakeskin embossed double-zip high-tops for the annual White House Easter Egg Roll. REX Shutterstock.

Monday night during the Democratic National Convention, Obama put on her heels. She took to the stage in metallic silver Jimmy Choo pumps paired with her blue Christian Soriano dress — fitting choices for the formal event. One thing is for sure: She knows how to pick the right shoes for the right event.

Michelle Obama in Nike LunarGlide sneakers. Splash.

Obama is often spotted in Choos, and has worn them for many photos ops in the U.S. and abroad. In the past few months alone, she’s worn the brand to lunch with Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, to dinner with Kate Middleton and Prince William and to tango in Argentina.

Another footwear favorite of the first lady is her signature alternative to high heeled-pumps or ankle-straining stilettos — the kitten heel. In fact, some style experts have credited Mrs. Obama with the resurgence of the kitten heel in 2011.

Who says a first lady can’t keep it simple every now and then?

Join FN for a look at Michelle Obama’s hottest casual footwear moments.

