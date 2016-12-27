Michelle Obama Rocks Bohemian Gold Chain Jimmy Choo Sandals on Christmas — And They’re on Sale

Michelle Obama and President Barack Obama greet service members on Christmas Day in Hawaii. REX Shutterstock.

Michelle Obama made a sleek holiday style statement while in Hawaii on Christmas Day.

The first lady obviously took inspiration from her surroundings on her husband’s island — paying a nod to the ocean’s hues in her wrap dress. And with her footwear, she played up the enviable winter weather that’s perfect for wearing sandals.

First lady Michelle Obama wears Jimmy Choo 's "Wallace" sandals; $298; JimmyChoo.com.

Standing alongside President Obama, Michelle thanked service members and their families at the Marine Corps base in Kaneohe Bay in Jimmy Choo’s “Wallace” flats. The bohemian sandals are embellished with four lightweight gold chains that drape over the foot. A simple gold buckle fastening is fixed to the ankle strap.

The luxury label’s footwear originally retailed for $595 but it’s currently on sale for $298 online.

First lady Michelle Obama wears Jimmy Choo’s “Wallace” sandals; $298; JimmyChoo.com. REX Shutterstock.

Jimmy Choo’s “Wallace” sandals; $298; Jimmychoo.com. Courtesy of Jimmy Choo.

The couple arrived in Honolulu on Dec. 18 with their daughters, Malia and Sasha for their annual family getaway.

Leaving frosty Washington, D.C., behind for warmer temperatures, Malia embraced the weather in a pair of sleek Urban Outfitters clog sandals when she stepped off Air Force One.

Malia Obama wears a black top, green skirt and Urban Outfitter’s “Rita” clogs; $19.99; Urbanoutfitters.com. AP Images.

Just like her mother, Malia is a bargain shopper, too.

Urban Outfitters’ tan leather “Rita” clogs feature a peep-toe profile with a buckled ankle strap and a 3.5-inch wooden heel. The shoes originally retailed for $59 but are currently on sale for around $20 on the retailer’s website.