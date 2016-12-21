Mariah Carey Poses in Furry Snowboots and a Bikini in Aspen

By / December 21, 2016
Mariah Carey.
Mariah Carey.
REX/Shutterstock.

We’re not sure which is more surprising: Mariah Carey checking into an AirBnB, or covering up for her annual Christmas Instagram snap.

Carey’s festive Instagram posts featuring the singer in snowy Aspen, Colo., wearing a bikini and not much else have become something of a holiday tradition. But this year, she has opted for a more demure approach.

Related
5 Sneaker Boots That Are Actually Worth Buying

Carey is wearing a plaid shirt atop that Ariel-worthy pink sequined bikini and hiding a good 18 inches of shapely calf under a pair of black furry snowboots. Not only that, but from the picture she posted Tuesday on her feed, they look as if they might be a relatively sensible height.

 

 

It certainly makes a change from the 5-inch Alaïa heels she wore to climb the Empire State Building to switch on the holiday lights earlier this month or those 6.5-inch Louboutins which (nearly) proved her downfall while attending the preview of her fly-on-the-wall TV show “Mariah’s World.”

Mariah arrived in Aspen on Monday by private jet and is staying in a five-bed, five-bath luxury AirBnB mansion complete with two living rooms, elevator, game room, cinema, sauna and outdoor dining area complete with that obligatory sauna.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s