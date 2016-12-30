The Stylist Behind Kylie Jenner’s Fashion Transformation

Kylie Jenner at the 2016 Met Gala in May. REX Shutterstock.

Kylie Jenner has a new stylist: Jill Jacobs. Remember that name.

It’s a move that could have been lifted straight out of “The Devil Wears Prada.” Jacobs is the former assistant of Monica Rose, the Kardashian/Jenner sisters’ go-to stylist.

In recent months, t’s been the fruits of Jacobs’ stylish labors we’ve been seeing on Kylie Jenner. It’s only now, though, that the youngest Jenner sister has spilled the beans on who’s behind her looks.

“I’ve really upped my style game over the past few months. Thanks to Jill Jacobs!” Jenner wrote in a post on her Kylie Jenner official app. “I feel like she’s really amped up my look and I get SO excited when we do fittings. She always pulls the coolest stuff.” Jacobs also styles for model Jasmine Sanders, who is another member of the Kardashian inner circle.

j o y | 📸 by @sashasamsonova K in @tylerglambert and @olganaparis T in @manxoneteaspoon Styled #byjilljacobs A photo posted by JILL JACOBS (@missjilljacobs) on Nov 20, 2016 at 5:00pm PST

Notable shoe brands on Jacobs’ radar are Jimmy Choo and Olgana Paris, including the latter’s La Favorite Nude pumps from the pre-fall 2017 collection. On the app, Jenner also gave fans the inside scoop on the working relationship of a client and stylist.

“She might text me images of things she thinks are cool as a sense of inspo and I run with it. If something really stands out to me, I’ll grab it, too,” she said. “She has a great sense of style, so I love bringing fresh options to the table for us to work with.”