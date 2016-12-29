Kylie Jenner Reveals Her Favorite Fashion Moment of 2016

Kylie Jenner REX Shutterstock.

It would be nearly impossible to count the number of memorable outfits Kylie Jenner wore this year. Between her Snapchat and Instagram, it’s hard to keep up with the youngest of the Kardashian/Jenner family.

Luckily, Jenner has revealed her favorite fashion moment of 2016, and it certainly is a good one. She wrote on her Instagram that her look for the Met Gala was her favorite: a Balmain sparkly beaded and fringed dress paired with Aquazzura silver sandals.

Jenner in a Balmain dress and Aquazzura sandals at the 2016 Met Gala. REX Shutterstock.

my favorite 2016 moment A video posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Dec 28, 2016 at 8:14pm PST

It seems Balmain agreed, having included Jenner’s look in its highlight reel of celebrities wearing Balmain this year.

ROUNDUP 2016 #BALMAINARMY #KylieJenner #KanyeWest and #KimKardashian wore custom-made #BALMAIN looks at the 2016 #MetGala A photo posted by BALMAIN (@balmain) on Dec 28, 2016 at 11:55am PST

At the Met Gala, Jenner’s half-sister Kim Kardashian West also wore a Balmain gown, and Kanye West wore an embellished Balmain jacket.

Kim Kardashian West on the 2016 Met Gala red carpet in a Balmain gown and Tom Ford heels. REX Shutterstock.

Kanye West in a Balmain jacket and Saint Laurent boots at the Met Gala. REX Shutterstock.

Want more?

Shop Kylie Jenner’s Shoe Closet

Kourtney Kardashian Wants Her Followers’ Opinion on These Shoes

Shop Khloé Kardashian’s Shoe Closet

Kourtney Kardashian’s Daughter Has an Adorable Pair of Puma Sneakers