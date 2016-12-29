Kylie Jenner Reveals Her Favorite Fashion Moment of 2016

It would be nearly impossible to count the number of memorable outfits Kylie Jenner wore this year. Between her Snapchat and Instagram, it’s hard to keep up with the youngest of the Kardashian/Jenner family.
Luckily, Jenner has revealed her favorite fashion moment of 2016, and it certainly is a good one. She wrote on her Instagram that her look for the Met Gala was her favorite: a Balmain sparkly beaded and fringed dress paired with Aquazzura silver sandals.
It seems Balmain agreed, having included Jenner’s look in its highlight reel of celebrities wearing Balmain this year.
At the Met Gala, Jenner’s half-sister Kim Kardashian West also wore a Balmain gown, and Kanye West wore an embellished Balmain jacket.
