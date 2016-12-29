Kylie Jenner Reveals Her Favorite Fashion Moment of 2016

By / 2 hours ago
kylie jenner
Kylie Jenner
REX Shutterstock.

It would be nearly impossible to count the number of memorable outfits Kylie Jenner wore this year. Between her Snapchat and Instagram, it’s hard to keep up with the youngest of the Kardashian/Jenner family.

Luckily, Jenner has revealed her favorite fashion moment of 2016, and it certainly is a good one. She wrote on her Instagram that her look for the Met Gala was her favorite: a Balmain sparkly beaded and fringed dress paired with Aquazzura silver sandals.

Related
The Kardashians' Christmas Charitable Donation Nearly Went Unnoticed

Kylie Jenner Shoe StyleJenner in a Balmain dress and Aquazzura sandals at the 2016 Met Gala. REX Shutterstock.

my favorite 2016 moment

A video posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

 

It seems Balmain agreed, having included Jenner’s look in its highlight reel of celebrities wearing Balmain this year.

 

At the Met Gala, Jenner’s half-sister Kim Kardashian West also wore a Balmain gown, and Kanye West wore an embellished Balmain jacket.

Kim Kardashian West Red Carpet Shoes Style 2016Kim Kardashian West on the 2016 Met Gala red carpet in a Balmain gown and Tom Ford heels. REX Shutterstock.
Kanye West Met Gala 2016 Red Carpet ShoesKanye West in a Balmain jacket and Saint Laurent boots at the Met Gala. REX Shutterstock.

Want more?

Shop Kylie Jenner’s Shoe Closet

Kourtney Kardashian Wants Her Followers’ Opinion on These Shoes

Shop Khloé Kardashian’s Shoe Closet

Kourtney Kardashian’s Daughter Has an Adorable Pair of Puma Sneakers

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s