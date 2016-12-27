Kourtney Kardashian Wants Her Followers’ Opinion on These Shoes

Kourtney Kardashian and her family seemed to have a very good Christmas.
Many of the Kardashian/Jenner family members showed off their lavish gifts on social media following Kris Jenner’s extravagant Christmas Eve party in Los Angeles. Kourtney Kardashian snapped a photo of what is presumably one of many gifts she received on Christmas: a pair of Gucci platform sneakers.
These aren’t just any platform kicks. Gucci placed its signature leather sneaker with red-and-green side stripe atop a 4-inch black-and-white striped platform. We already know Kardashian is a fan of the brand’s sneakers, but this pair could be a real challenge to wear.
Still, the $950 shoes would give the petite 5-foot-tall reality star a major height boost. Kardashian can’t seem to decide whether she wants to keep the kicks, so she turned to her Snapchat followers for their opinion, asking “Yes or No?” on a photo of the shoes.
We’ll have to just wait and see if Kardashian decides to add these dramatic shoes to her repertoire.
