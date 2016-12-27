Kourtney Kardashian Wants Her Followers’ Opinion on These Shoes

Kourtney Kardashian in Los Angeles on Dec. 13. Splash.

Kourtney Kardashian and her family seemed to have a very good Christmas.

Many of the Kardashian/Jenner family members showed off their lavish gifts on social media following Kris Jenner’s extravagant Christmas Eve party in Los Angeles. Kourtney Kardashian snapped a photo of what is presumably one of many gifts she received on Christmas: a pair of Gucci platform sneakers.

These aren’t just any platform kicks. Gucci placed its signature leather sneaker with red-and-green side stripe atop a 4-inch black-and-white striped platform. We already know Kardashian is a fan of the brand’s sneakers, but this pair could be a real challenge to wear.

December 2016: Kourtney Kardashian stepped out in Gucci sneakers. Splash

Still, the $950 shoes would give the petite 5-foot-tall reality star a major height boost. Kardashian can’t seem to decide whether she wants to keep the kicks, so she turned to her Snapchat followers for their opinion, asking “Yes or No?” on a photo of the shoes.

Kourtney Kardashian took this photo of her Gucci platform sneakers. Snapchat

Another look at Kardashian’s Gucci platforms. Snapchat

Gucci platform sneakers. Courtesy of brand

We’ll have to just wait and see if Kardashian decides to add these dramatic shoes to her repertoire.

