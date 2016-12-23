Kourtney Kardashian’s Daughter Has an Adorable Pair of Puma Sneakers

Kourtney Kardashian and daughter Penelope in Miami in July 2016. Splash

Kourtney Kardashian’s 4-year-old daughter, Penelope, is developing some seriously adorable sneaker style.

Last week, Penelope was matching with Kardashian in Vans sneakers, and she’s also been spotted wearing Converse and Yeezy sneakers. This week, it seems perhaps Kardashian’s sister Kylie Jenner, a Puma ambassador, gifted Penelope her own pair of cool kicks from the brand.

Kardashian took a photo of Penelope wearing Puma’s Basket Heart sneakers in all white. The sneakers are a new take on Puma’s classic Basket silhouette with added oversized laces for a more feminine look.

Kourtney Kardashian shared this photo of daughter Penelope’s Puma Basket Heart sneakers. Snapchat

Puma Basket Heart sneakers for girls. Courtesy of Puma

The Basket Heart is available for women, too, so we could see Kardashian and Penelope matching again very soon. The girls’ version of the Basket Heart is only available in Europe on the Puma Europe site as well as some European retailers.

