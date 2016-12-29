Kimberly Guilfoyle’s Guide To Ringing in New Year’s Eve in Heels

Kimberly Guilfoyle, host of the Fox News show "The Five." Courtesy of Kimberly Guilfoyle.

Fox News journalist Kimberly Guilfoyle has a New Year’s Eve fashion statement to make — and Mother Nature’s bone-chilling weather is not going to get in the way.

“One thing you have to prepare for is being insulated but fashion is a priority,” the TV reporter shared with Footwear News ahead of hosting the cable news network’s “All-American New Year” show on Saturday. “Last year I wore patent leather Christian Louboutins because they could survive the elements. At night we had to wrap my feet in blankets at the bottom. I was a New Year’s Eve teetering cake topper.”

Fox News’ “The Five” host Kimberly Guilfoyle’s shoes. Courtesy of Kimberly Guilfoyle.

For the eighth year, the legal analyst will ring in the new year live from New York’s Time Square, with co-host Eric Bolling, Kennedy and other special guests, from 11 p.m. to 1 a.m. ET. She will also look back at 2016’s headlines in the kickoff program “Countdown to 2017,” starting at 10 p.m. ET.

After an exhaustive search, Guilfoyle’s coat has been selected for the broadcast, but she’s still settling on a pair of shoes. “I have three choices: One is a pair of Manolo, a Loboutin and Jimmy Choo. I haven’t 100-percent decided,” she explained.

Fox News journalist Kimberly Guilfoyle’s shoe closet. Courtesy of Kimberly Guilfoyle.

Guilfoyle’s shoe selection won’t go unnoticed. When the host of Fox’s debate news program “The Five” wears a pair of her luxury heels on the show, she wins praise on social media from many viewers at home.

In fact, camera angles are sometimes adjusted to secure a spotlight on the footwear: By popular demand, the network recently had to move a set of poinsettias that were blocking views of her shoes. “The fans went right in — ‘great shot, but we can see her shoes,’ ” she said of the reaction. “The fans love it, and I’m fortunately at a position where you can see what shoes I have on while watching ‘The Five.’ ”

Shoes from Fox’s Dana Perino, given to Kimberly Guilfoyle as a “secret Santa” gift. Courtesy of Kimberly Guilfoyle.

When cameras stop rolling, the slick stilettos go home with Guilfoyle. “Everything you see is mine,” she shared. “When I choose my outfits on the show every day, I pick the shoe first, and that leads the outfit.”

Guilfoyle shares details about what’s in her shoe closet and some of her favorite styles.

Footwear News: What’s a tip you can share for picking the right New Year’s Eve shoe?

Kimberly Guilfoyle: For New Year’s Eve, pick a gorgeous shoe but one you can dance in and be on your feet because you don’t want to ruin your night or ring in the new year with blisters on your feet. There are beautiful shoes out there that aren’t going to hurt your feet. There’s nothing worst than seeing women dying at the end of the night — we’ve all been there.

What’s in your shoe closet?

KG: I have everything from when I was first lady of San Francisco to my career at Fox, then down you see the “Palm Beach shelf” — suede shoes, fuchsia and rose-colored; those are the color wheel. Some of the Stuart Weitzman boots are my favorite. You’ll also see kind of sensible, wedge shoes. There’s a whole shelf of Valentino’s Rockstuds, which I favor and have them in patent leather in all shades — they have a T-strap and are pretty amazing. The red patent ones are a strong contender as well [for New Year’s Eve].

Fox News journalist Kimberly Guilfoyle’s shoes. Courtesy of Kimberly Guilfoyle.

Whose shoe closet do you envy?

KG: My incredible closet that is to die for is Ann Getty, who has been like a mother to me when I was first lady of San Francisco. She taught me about shoes, bags and was responsible for my look, so I carried that tutelage on. Her closest was spectacular in every way. It was like a work of art and she’s been my fashion influence.

What can you share about Melania and Ivanka Trump?

KG: They’re phenomenal. I treated my babysitter to an Ivanka Trump dress. I’m a big fan of her line; she’s an incredible businesswoman. Melania is stylish and a trendsetter, and we get long well. I’ve known them for 10 years.

Beautiful Cheetah! #roadtocleveland A photo posted by Kimberly Guilfoyle (@kimberlyguilfoyle) on Jul 17, 2016 at 5:57am PDT

What do you wear on the go?

KG: On the road, you’ll see flat slides from UGGs if I’m running my son to school. I have Nike runners to work out and do other things. It’s a great shoe selection — and I’m size 7. Thank god that hasn’t changed.

What’s the level of fandom like for your shoe moments on the air?

KG: I do get shoes sent to me from fans and admirers. I get chocolates, engagement rings and shoes. One of the best pairs I received was Prada, from a fan. I get a lot of stacked heels that would be good in entertainment endeavors because they are like dancer heels. They run the gamut, but they try to give me a high heel or something colorful.

Batting practice A photo posted by Kimberly Guilfoyle (@kimberlyguilfoyle) on Jul 22, 2016 at 1:11pm PDT

What’s your highest heel?

KG: The highest that I pull off is a 5-inch heel. I typically wear a 4-inch on the show, and it can work better versus a flat shoe. I contend to be tripping in flats because I’m not used to it. I can actually go quicker because my body and mind is used to it; I can play basketball in heels. I did batting practice with the Pittsburgh Pirates in graphic mixed-media Jimmy Choos.

Always a great time on @ffweekend set! #MorningsAreBetterWithFriends #MakingTheCase @foxnews @tuckercarlson @annakooiman @petehegseth A photo posted by Kimberly Guilfoyle (@kimberlyguilfoyle) on Jun 11, 2016 at 7:18am PDT

Where’s your favorite place to buy shoes?

KG: My main shoe guy is from the Madison Avenue Christian Louboutin — he knows what I like, and it’s cutthroat because they sell out in the new styles, but he’s got my back.

Have you ever had shoe mishap?

KG: I was in a saving up money mode and bought a pair that wasn’t expensive — they were boots and big on me, so I gave them to my assistant. She wore them and the heel snapped off. She was hobbling around on one leg, and then the other heel snapped off, and they ended up being flats. You get what you pay for — put it that way.