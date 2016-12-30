Kendall and Kylie Jenner’s Best Shoe Instagrams of 2016

Kendall and Kylie Jenner have been very busy this year with modeling, brand ambassador gigs, traveling the world and hanging out with their famous family and friends.
Lucky for us, the sisters have documented nearly every moment on social media, giving us a peek into their world and oftentimes their closet. Thanks to her Snapchat, we know Kylie Jenner takes particular pride in her lavish shoe closet, which is essentially its own room in her home. When it comes to footwear, the younger Jenner will wear Puma sneakers one day and thigh-high Balenciaga boots the next.
Kendall Jenner in often more casual, favoring styles by Vans when she’s not getting glamorous. Here, we rounded up the sisters’ coolest shoe Instagram photos of 2016:
Kendall gives us a closer look at her spectacular Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show boots, designed by Brian Atwood.
Kendall had her styling on point with her Vans-with-fishnets look.
Kendall kicked up her feet after a long day.
This might be Kendall’s best of the year: a shot of her up-to-there Dsquared2 sandals.
Kendall joked around in the snow wearing not-so-weather-appropriate hotel slippers.
Kylie showed off the latest Puma Fierce sneakers in this Puma ad.
Kylie elevated a plain white T-shirt with these forest green suede thigh-highs.
There’s no rubber flip-flops for Kylie when she hits the beach. Here, she shows off her Burberry chainlink sandals.
Kylie’s Balenciaga boots bring the drama.
She’s also given us a series of “shoefies” showing off her impressive collection of designer shoes from Dior, Chanel, Saint Laurent and more.
Although the shoe snaps from these two are probably over for 2016, we can be sure there will be plenty to come in 2017.
