Kendall and Kylie Jenner’s Best Shoe Instagrams of 2016

Kendall and Kylie Jenner snapped this photo on Christmas Eve. Instagram

Kendall and Kylie Jenner have been very busy this year with modeling, brand ambassador gigs, traveling the world and hanging out with their famous family and friends.

Lucky for us, the sisters have documented nearly every moment on social media, giving us a peek into their world and oftentimes their closet. Thanks to her Snapchat, we know Kylie Jenner takes particular pride in her lavish shoe closet, which is essentially its own room in her home. When it comes to footwear, the younger Jenner will wear Puma sneakers one day and thigh-high Balenciaga boots the next.

Kendall Jenner in often more casual, favoring styles by Vans when she’s not getting glamorous. Here, we rounded up the sisters’ coolest shoe Instagram photos of 2016:

Kendall gives us a closer look at her spectacular Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show boots, designed by Brian Atwood.

during A photo posted by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Dec 1, 2016 at 8:59am PST

Kendall had her styling on point with her Vans-with-fishnets look.

late night creep A photo posted by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Oct 17, 2016 at 7:44pm PDT

Kendall kicked up her feet after a long day.

da city A photo posted by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Jul 9, 2016 at 12:26pm PDT

This might be Kendall’s best of the year: a shot of her up-to-there Dsquared2 sandals.

team work. A photo posted by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Apr 9, 2016 at 6:44pm PDT

Kendall joked around in the snow wearing not-so-weather-appropriate hotel slippers.

snow shoes A photo posted by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Feb 9, 2016 at 8:45am PST

Kylie showed off the latest Puma Fierce sneakers in this Puma ad.

#ForeverFierce @puma A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Oct 27, 2016 at 2:16pm PDT

Kylie elevated a plain white T-shirt with these forest green suede thigh-highs.

A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Oct 17, 2016 at 5:29pm PDT

There’s no rubber flip-flops for Kylie when she hits the beach. Here, she shows off her Burberry chainlink sandals.

Morning Walk A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Aug 29, 2016 at 9:03am PDT

Kylie’s Balenciaga boots bring the drama.

A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Aug 2, 2016 at 4:16pm PDT

She’s also given us a series of “shoefies” showing off her impressive collection of designer shoes from Dior, Chanel, Saint Laurent and more.

A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jul 22, 2016 at 3:20pm PDT

Easter Slides A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Mar 27, 2016 at 4:25pm PDT

game shoes A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Mar 15, 2016 at 9:55pm PDT

shoe of the day #SaintLaurent A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Mar 4, 2016 at 3:03pm PST

Christian Dior A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jan 27, 2016 at 2:08pm PST

Bringing em back out A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jan 18, 2016 at 2:38pm PST

Although the shoe snaps from these two are probably over for 2016, we can be sure there will be plenty to come in 2017.

