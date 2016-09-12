What Kendall Jenner Wears When She’s Not Walking NYFW Runways

Kendall Jenner on the Alexander Wang spring '17 runway at NYFW. Clint Spaulding/Fairchild.

Kendall Jenner has mastered the art of the runway, opening shows for designers all over the world.

But she’s also honed her skills off the runway — styling skills, that is. While in New York for fashion week, Jenner has favored ankle boots that pair effortlessly with jeans, denim cutoffs and dresses.

A new addition to her rotation is the 3.1 Phillip Lim Kyoto calfskin boots, which feature an ultra-cool round stacked heel with a metal accent. She was also recently spotted in Los Angeles wearing the same pair in blue velvet.

Jenner paired her velvet Nili Lotan dress with 3.1 Phillip Lim boots. Splash.

Jenner paired her denim cutoffs with 3.1 Phillip Lim boots. Splash.

Kendall Jenner in @31philliplim crushed velvet boots in L.A. #kendalljenner #shoes #celebritystyle @footwearnews #fncelebshoes A photo posted by FNCelebShoes (@fncelebshoes) on Aug 27, 2016 at 8:42am PDT

Last week, Jenner showed off a pair of plum-hued velvet boots from her and sister Kylie Jenner’s Kendall + Kylie collection, and she wore Yeezy Season 2 fitted boots to sit front row at Kanye West’s Yeezy Season 4 show.

Jenner wearing velvet boots from her Kendall + Kylie collection. Splash

Jenner sat front row at the Yeezy Season 4 show wearing Yeezy Season 2 boots. Splash.

For a night out, she made a major statement in a pair of thigh-high floral-print boots.

Jenner partied in New York with friends wearing thigh-high floral boots. Splash.

When she’s looking to keep her look more casual, she’s been looking to sneaker styles by Vans and Puma.

Jenner stepped out in Vans Old Skool sneakers. Splash.

Jenner went casual in Puma Basket white sneakers. Splash.

As New York Fashion Week continues through Thursday, look out for more of Jenner both on and off the runway.

