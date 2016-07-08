Kendall Jenner, Kate Hudson Celebrate Fendi’s 90th Anniversary

Following an epic couture runway show at Rome’s iconic Trevi Fountain, celebrities and fashion industry stars convened Thursday night to celebrate Fendi’s 90th anniversary.
Kendall Jenner, who opened the show, epitomized the Fendi aesthetic in a striped, off-the-shoulder dress and metallic peep-toe heels.
Jenner appeared in two looks during the runway show.
Also on hand to celebrate was Bella Thorne, who wore Fendi knee-high boots, Kate Hudson, Chiara Ferragni and more.
Shoes were at the center of attention in the runway show, with models donning intricate embroidered laceup boots that fit into the “Legends and Fairytales” theme.
