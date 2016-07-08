Kendall Jenner, Kate Hudson Celebrate Fendi’s 90th Anniversary

By / July 8, 2016
Kendall Jenner Fendi Rome
Kendall Jenner celebrates Fendi's 90th anniversary in Rome.
Lodovico Colli di Felizzano/Fairchild.

Following an epic couture runway show at Rome’s iconic Trevi Fountain, celebrities and fashion industry stars convened Thursday night to celebrate Fendi’s 90th anniversary.

Kendall Jenner, who opened the show, epitomized the Fendi aesthetic in a striped, off-the-shoulder dress and metallic peep-toe heels.

Kendall Jenner Fendi RomeKendall Jenner wearing head-to-toe Fendi. Lodovico Colli di Felizzano/Fairchild.
Kendall Jenner Fendi RomeA closer look at Kendall Jenner’s Fendi peep-toe heels. Lodovico Colli di Felizzano/Fairchild.

Jenner appeared in two looks during the runway show.

Kendall Jenner Fendi Rome Trevi FountainKendall Jenner on the Fendi fall ’16 couture runway in Rome. Lodovico Colli di Felizzano/Fairchild.
Kendall Jenner Fendi Rome Trevi FountainKendall Jenner on the Fendi fall ’16 couture runway in Rome. Giovanni Giannoni/Fairchild.

Also on hand to celebrate was Bella Thorne, who wore Fendi knee-high boots, Kate Hudson, Chiara Ferragni and more.

Chiara Ferragni Fendi Party RomeChiara Ferragni at the Fendi celebration. Lodovico Colli di Felizzano/Fairchild.
Kate Hudston Fendi Party RomeKate Hudson attends Fendi’s 90th anniversary celebration in Rome. Lodovico Colli di Felizzano/Fairchild.
Bella Thorne Fendi Party RomeActress Bella Thorne wearing Fendi. Lodovico Colli di Felizzano/Fairchild.
Fendi Rome Trevi Fountain Runway ShowKarl Lagerfeld and Silvia Venturini Fendi at the Fendi fall ’16 couture show at Rome’s Trevi Fountain. Lodovico Colli di Felizzano/Fairchild.

@katehudson at our post-show dinner party ❤️ #LegendsandFairytales #Fendi90Years

A post shared by Fendi (@fendi) on

 

Shoes were at the center of attention in the runway show, with models donning intricate embroidered laceup boots that fit into the “Legends and Fairytales” theme.

Fendi Couture Fall 2016 Collection ShoesFendi couture fall ’16 collection. Giovanni Giannoni.
Fendi Couture Fall 2016 Collection ShoesFendi couture fall ’16 collection. Giovanni Giannoni.

