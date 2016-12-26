Kate Middleton Laughs Off Princess Charlotte’s Candy Cane Stunt at Christmas Church Services

Left to right: Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince William. REX Shutterstock.

After church services were over on Christmas Day, it was time for Princess Charlotte and Prince George’s sweet reward — candy.

The Royal tots attended their first Christmas communion service in style on Sunday in Bucklebury, Berkshire, U.K., and made quite the scene with their precious holiday outfits and energy.

Princess Charlotte plants a candy cane in the ground after Christmas Day church services. REX Shutterstock.

Tugging Kate Middleton’s hand, 1-year-old Princess Charlotte got a laugh out of her mother and grandmother (Carole Middleton) when she attempted to plant her candy cane in the ground. Meanwhile Prince George, 3, devoured the sweet and flashed a few animated expressions at onlookers while by his father Prince William’s side.

For the occasion, the Royal family stuck to their favorite brands.

Kate Middleton wears Tod’s pumps (left) and Princess Charlotte wears Mary Jane shoes by Early Days REX Shutterstock.

Prince George wears long socks and Papouelli ’s “Barney” loafers. REX Shutterstock.

Princess Charlotte had on Early Days’ “Alice” Mary Janes and her brother had on Papouelli’s “Barney” loafers. The youngsters have worn both children’s labels and styles on outings before.

The Duchess of Cambridge was stylish in a burgundy-colored hue from head to toe. She teamed her “Celeste” coat by Hobbs with Tod’s fringed leather pumps. The shoes feature a buckle and fringe detail around the toebox, a chunky block heel and retail for around $330 (£267) but are currently sold out. In September, she stepped out in the pumps while on a Royal tour of Canada.

Kate Middleton wears Tod’s fringed leather pumps. REX Shutterstock.

A look at the Tod’s pumps worn by Kate Middleton.

Her sister Pippa Middleton had on a plaid coat by Really Wild that she teamed with a pair of stretch suede boots by Aquatalia that are currently on sale. The Italian label’s “Rumbah” boots feature a slight platform and 3.5-inch stacked heel; they’re available for $525 (originally $750).

Pippa Middleton wears Aquatalia’s “Rumbah” boots; $525; Aquatalia.com. REX Shutterstock.