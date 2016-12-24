3 Times Kate Middleton and Prince Harry’s Girlfriend Meghan Markle Dressed Alike

Kate Middleton (left) and Meghan Markle. REX Shutterstock.

Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, and “Suits” actress Meghan Markle have honed their distinctive style over the years in the spotlight. Sometimes their fashion statements crossed paths.

Middleton often sticks to her favorite shoe and apparel silhouettes — opting for nude or black pumps for formal occasions, as well as wedges and other looks for casual outings. Meanwhile, Markle favors pointed-toe pumps and strappy sandals on the red carpet, but when she’s on the run she wears comfy boots or flats.

But where they find common ground on is in the romance department — with Markle now dating Prince Harry, the younger brother of Prince William, who has a wife in Kate Middleton.

If the women have a tete-a-tete, it’s possible that they might find some inspiration in each other’s style.

In fact, the brunettes made public appearances in head-to-toe looks that matched in color and style only one month apart. Markle made a red hot entrance in a bold flared dress that was teamed with a pair of nude pumps in July while attending an event in New York City. In August, Middleton stepped out in the same color palette, complementing her red outfit with a pair of nude pumps, too.

The cutout detail dress trend didn’t escape Middleton and Markle in 2013. The Duchess of Cambridge rocked simple black pumps with a laser cut dress in November — only two months after Markle stepped out in a similar outfit that she paired with gold sandals.

In July Middleton shared a style seen on Markle when she posed for publicity shots to promote her “Suits” series in 2011; both of the women had on striking blue dresses that cut above the knee, with neutral pumps.