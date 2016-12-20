Is Justin Bieber Channeling Kanye West With His Latest Look?

Justin Bieber in L.A. on Dec. 20. Splash

Justin Bieber has turned up the shock factor with his latest look.

Always unpredictable, Bieber was spotted outside a Los Angeles nightclub in the early hours of Tuesday wearing a hooded fur jacket, acid-wash jeans and a pair of Saint Laurent heeled boots. He capped off the look with his latest accessory obsession: oversized eyeglasses.

Justin Bieber wearing Saint Laurent boots. Splash

Our takeaway? This outfit is giving off major Kanye West vibes. The rapper is also a fan of the same Saint Laurent boots and is partial to a good pair of ripped jeans — he even wore a pair on the Met Gala red carpet this year. Bieber’s jacket is a total throwback to the fur coat West was spotted wearing circa 2010 and again in 2014.

Kanye West in a Balmain jacket and Saint Laurent boots at the Met Gala. REX Shutterstock.

Kanye West in 2010 (left) and in 2014. Splash

It would be no surprise if Bieber took a bit of inspiration from West. Bieber did wear Yeezys for several shows on his Purpose World Tour. But while Bieber’s coat would’ve been a wise choice for the very cold temperatures in New York, it does seem a bit out of place in the balmier L.A. weather.

