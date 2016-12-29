Barefoot Celebs: Julia Roberts, Kristen Stewart and the Heels Too Hard To Handle in 2016

Julia Roberts at the Cannes Film Festival. Rex

Soaring stilettos sure do look nice in front of the camera, but after the step-and-repeat has wrapped, some actresses simply can’t bare the burden on their aching feet.

Throughout 2016, there were some notable moments when Hollywood stars kicked off their heels in the name of comfort — paying no mind to hygienic concerns or committing fashion faux pas at high-profile events.

You ditch those heels #juliaroberts! 👠 #etalk #moneymonster #cannes #cannesfilmfestival #cannes2016 (📷: Getty Images) A photo posted by etalk (@etalkctv) on May 12, 2016 at 11:44am PDT

Laughing in the face of tradition, Julia Roberts made her Cannes Film Festival debut a memorable one in May when she removed her heels while ascending the staircase at Palais des Festivals for the screening of her movie “Money Monster” — the first time that one of her films has been featured at the France festival. A handler helped the giggling A-lister back in the shoes after she made her way to the top.

Kristen Stewart removed her Louboutin pumps and opted for bare feet during Cannes. Splash.

May 2016: Kristen Stewart opted for Christian Louboutin at the premiere of “Cafe Society” at the Cannes Film Festival. Rex Shutterstock.

Cannes Film Festival policy mandates that females wear heels on the red carpet — a rule that caused much agony for Kristen Stewart, who was also at the 69th annual program.

The “Café Society” star tossed off her Louboutin pumps at the festival’s kickoff party and strutted barefoot across a lawn after posing for photos on the red carpet.

A weekend spent promoting “20th Century Women” in heels proved to be too much to handle for Elle Fanning, who in October stunned onlookers when she made her way barefoot through Los Angeles International Airport. She braved other worrying areas such as the escalator and the streetside car-arrivals section when she exited the second busiest airport in the country.

“Feet too swollen and blistered to cram in my heels,” she explained on Instagram. “No backup shoes in my carry on. #freethefoot.”

Elle Fanning goes barefoot through Los Angeles International Airport. REX Shutterstock.

Sometimes it’s just a few moments in heels that can take its toll — just look to “Orphan Black” actress Tatiana Maslany. The starlet was in such a hurry to relieve her feet that while waiting for her car to arrive, she removed her Versace pumps and stood barefoot after the BAFTA Tea Party in September at The London Hotel in West Hollywood, Calif.

“Orphan Black” actress Tatiana Maslany stands barefoot with Versace pumps in her hand after the 2016 BAFTEA Tea Party. Splash.

And she was in good company with “The Hunger Games” actress Isabelle Fuhrman, who removed her nude pumps at the same event in the same area.

“The Hunger Games” actress Isabelle Fuhrman stands barefoot with heels in her hand after the 2016 BAFTA Tea Party. Splash.

Courtney Love arrived for a private Oscars party in February with glittery heels in her hand while stepping her bare feet over rocks and twigs on a driveway at a Los Angeles residence.

Courtney Love arrives barefoot with heels in her hand at a private Oscars party in Los Angeles. Splash.

Similarly, actress Malin Akerman strutted barefoot through Chateau Marmont’s driveway in West Hollywood, Calif., with a pair of nude sandals in her hand after a night out celebrating the Golden Globe Awards.

Malin Akerman exits the Chateau Marmont driveway barefoot with heels in her hand after a Golden Globes party in January 2016. Splash.

Malin Akerman exits Chateau Marmont’s driveway barefoot with heels in her hand after a Golden Globes party in January 2016. Splash.

Health experts have warned that going barefoot on a variety of public surfaces — among them airports, sidewalks and streets — can put someone at risk for attracting fungus, a virus, staph or E. coli.