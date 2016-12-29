Jenny McCarthy’s Best New Year’s Eve Looks

Jenny McCarthy in Times Square in 2014. Splash

It’s not New Year’s Eve without Jenny McCarthy.

The irreverent TV personality has been a fixture in Times Square for years as a correspondent for “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve,” now hosted by Ryan Seacrest. And she’ll brave the elements once more on Saturday night, to report from the crowd.

To stay warm on those chilly December nights, McCarthy tends to dress in black, layering with a chic coat, scarf, leggings and boots. Last year, she went classic with pointy-toe booties on a high stiletto — a useful asset to help the 5-foot-6-inch actress peek over the crowds.

Jenny McCarthy reports from Times Square in 2015, wearing black stiletto booties. Splash

In 2014, she was more daring with her footwear choice, opting for towering platform booties accented with shearling trim.

Donnie Wahlberg and Jenny McCarthy in Times Square for New Year’s Eve 2014. Rex Shutterstock

And in 2012, it was all about warmth as McCarthy donned tall knee-high boots with a cozy shearling lining.

Jenny McCarthy wears tall shearling-lined boots for New Year’s Eve 2012. Rex Shutterstock

Over the years, McCarthy has entertained viewers with surprising antics, including kissing an NYPD officer and a merchant marine (though not in the same year). Recently, though, her kissing has been reserved for husband Donnie Wahlberg, who often joins her for the broadcast.

Want more?

New Year’s Eve-Inspired Shoes Straight From the Red Carpet

Jennifer Lawrence’s Starry Aquazzura Sandals Are the Perfect New Year’s Eve Inspiration

15 Sparkly Shoes To Celebrate New Year’s Eve

10 Snazzy Men’s Dress Shoes To Celebrate New Year’s Eve